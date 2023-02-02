Does Wild Hearts Support Cross-play?

Wild Hearts, an upcoming video game inspired by the monster-hunting genre, looks like an exciting ride through a beautiful world. EA has mentioned that the adventure will be both a single-player and co-op experience but heavily leaning towards multiplayer. With that being said, will you be able to play the game with a friend with a different platform than you? That is a good question, and we are here to answer that for you. Keep reading to find out whether Wild Hearts will support crossplay when it releases on February 17th.

Will Wild Hearts Include Cross-play?

We are happy to inform you that Wild Hearts will support crossplay at launch. This is great for players who have friends on different consoles but still want to work together to take down the Kemono monsters. The game releases on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S, so someone on PlayStation 5 can play with a friend using a PC, for example, and vice versa. According to the Wild Hearts FAQ page, the process will be seamless, and you can join each other games effortlessly.

On the other hand, it has yet to be confirmed whether Wild Hearts will support cross-progression. Cross-progression is the feature that allows you to carry over your saved file to a different console in case you decide to make the switch for whatever reason.

If you are as hyped for Wild Hearts as we are at Attack of the Fanboy, we want to let you in on some exciting news! You can play Wild Hearts for a 10-hour trial three days early by signing up for EA Play. Game Pass Ultimate subscribers already have access to EA Play, but if you aren’t a member, you can sign up for EA Play on their website for only $4.99 a month. Not bad at all for getting the chance to go hunting early.

Wild Hearts will be available on February 17, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 2nd, 2023