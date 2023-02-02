Will Wild Hearts be on Game Pass?

Now that February is here, players are more than excited to get their hands on a bunch of video games releasing within the next few weeks. These upcoming games included highly anticipated titles such as Hogwarts Legacy, Atomic Heart, and Wild Hearts. While all of them look to be a great addition to players’ catalogs, we will look specifically at Wild Hearts in this article. With the release coming up on February 17th, monster-hunting fans, especially Xbox players, wonder whether the game will appear on Game Pass at launch. Well, look no further, as we have the answer.

Will Game Pass Have Wild Hearts?

There is some good and bad news regarding this situation. The good news is that for users of the subscription service, EA has reported that Wild Hearts will be coming to Game Pass for Ultimate users. The bad news is that it is only a trial leading up to the point where players reach the gates of Minato.

This trial will only be available for Ultimate users and not those with the standard Game Pass subscription. The main reason is that Ultimate users also get access to EA Play membership, which offers the Wild Hearts trial. So, if you’re interested in playing the trial, you can subscribe to EA Play for $4.99 a month.

The trial should last up to 10 hours, providing enough time for players to decide whether to spend the $69.99 to purchase the game officially. The trial will also allow players to access the game on February 13th, which is four days before the game officially hits the shelves.

At the time of writing, there is no confirmation on whether Wild Hearts will hit Game Pass in the traditional way, where every user of the subscription service can play the game in its entirety. If there is any update on this situation, we will update this article here.

Wild Hearts will be available on February 17, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 2nd, 2023