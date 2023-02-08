Is Wild Hearts Available on Xbox One or PlayStation 4?

Gamers hoping to slay some epic monsters in the world of Wild Hearts only need to wait a little while longer before jumping into these vast and colorful lands. Not only will gamers get the chance to square off against some smaller creatures, much akin to the world of Monster Hunter, but they’ll have the chance to take on some massive monsters that can end them quickly.

But, for those on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 family of consoles, is there a chance that you’ll get to jump into this exciting world, or will you need to upgrade your hardware before getting the opportunity to claim the lives of these horrific beasts? Is the battle going to be against the previous-gen hardware or the monsters of this wild and wicked land?

Is Wild Hearts Available On Previous Generation Consoles?

It seems that this battle may be a bit too much for the Xbox One or PlayStation 4 to handle, as Wild Hearts is skipping the previous generation and releasing exclusively on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. With a challenging story and even more challenging bosses, it will be intriguing to see how these current-generation consoles can handle the battles ahead.

For players that are hoping to jump into this title with friends that may only have one of the current generation consoles or the other, there is at least a bit of hope. If your friend upgraded to a PlayStation 5 from their original Xbox One console, you’ll still be able to play together, which makes the pain a little easier to bear. With this being the start of a hopeful new franchise, players will also be able to give this game a test if they’re subscribed to a certain service.

For those that are fans of hunting large monsters in an unknown world, this may be the final push they need to upgrade to a newer generation console. With the continuing trend of EA Games putting out games exclusively on current generation hardware, such as Need For Speed Unbound and Dead Space, it seems that the support for previous generation consoles is coming to an end.

Wild Hearts will be available on February 17, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023