Who is Kyle Kyleson in The Sims 4?

Image: Electronic Arts

Are you wondering who Kyle Kyleson is in The Sims 4? Did he call one of your sims and then randomly crash at their house for a few days like he was a long-lost friend? Sims 4 fans like you are posting on the forums to discuss their experiences with Kyle, and they are highly hilarious. While having a stranger randomly crash at your house may seem annoying or strange, he will grow on you. So here is everything you need to know about Kyle Kyleson in The Sims 4.

Who is Kyle Kyleson Sims 4?

Image: Electronic Arts

Kyle Kyleson is a pre-made townie from The Sims 4: Growing Together expansion pack. You will have a chance for Kyle to call your sims, and he will talk to them like he’s known them forever. After doing so, he will also crash at their place for a few days. This happens during the brand new Stay Over Event, which appears to be randomly triggered by Kyle.

When Kyle calls your Sim they will be engaged in a conversation that goes like this:

Hey, bro! It’s me! Your boy, Kyle! Listen, I’m coming over to your place to chill for a few days, just like old times! Doesn’t that sound sick?

Wait, What? You Don’t remember me?

Hahahaha, dude, you’re so funny! Seriously, never change. Hope you have some juice ready, it’s gonna be lit!

Don’t worry because you can tell Kyle no if you don’t want a random broman around your children. It is recommended that you allow him to stay at your house because he makes the perfect unpaid nanny, and people are using him as the perfect candidate for the 100 baby challenge.

Related: Why are Infant Fun Bars Grey in The Sims 4?

Here is Kyle Kyleson’s character profile:

Gender: Male

Male Age: Young Adult

Young Adult Life State: Sim

Sim Skills: Comedy (Six), Knitting (Nine)

Likes: Comedy, Handiness, Mixology

Comedy, Handiness, Mixology Dislikes: Fishing, Research & Debate

Fishing, Research & Debate Sim Characteristics: Optimistic

Optimistic Career: Unemployed

Unemployed Family/Families: Kyleson Family

Kyleson Family Marital Status: Single

Single Traits: Genius, Lazy, Clumsy, Gregarious

Genius, Lazy, Clumsy, Gregarious Aspiration: Party Animal

Party Animal Hair Color: Blonde

Blonde Eye Color: Dark Blue

Dark Blue Skin Color: Pale

Pale Body Shape: Fit

Fit Reputation: Pristine

Pristine Game: The Sims 4: Growing Together

The Sims 4: Growing Together Playability: Townie

Townie World: San Sequoia

- This article was updated on March 17th, 2023