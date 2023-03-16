Why are Infant Fun Bars Grey in The Sims 4?

Image: EA

Congratulations, you had a baby in the most recent expansion or update of the Sims 4! The next step is to ensure you care for your baby and raise it to become an independent grown adult. To do this, you must be a good parent and spend much time with your child in its early and infant years. Each baby you have will feature a fun and needs a bar that will allow you to monitor their needs and wants. But why is this bar grey? We will explain what a grey bar means for infants in The Sims 4.

Grey Infant Bars, Explained

As you start to hang out with your infant and participate in activities with them—your infant will begin to gain its likes and dislikes. For example, feeding at the High Chair will give you an idea of what type of food your infant enjoys and which should be avoided at all costs. Focusing on the food with a positive response will fill a happiness bar.

The same mechanic can be regarded when looking at the fun your infant is having. You can track the satisfaction through the bars on the screen’s right-hand side and above the child you focus on. Playing with your infant and paying more attention to them will change these bars from grey to green—the greener the bar, the better. Below are some items that will help turn these bars green.

Toddler Bed

Toys

Potty Chair

High Chair

Bar Still Won’t Turn Green

If you continue to give positive reinforcement and pay tons of attention to your infant, but the bar stays grey, another issue might be present. Some players have reported that no matter how much work they put in—all bars for their infant stay grey. If this happens to you, look at your game file.

This can happen through not updating Mods because of the recently released infant update. Your best bet is to reinstall the mods you currently use in its most recent version, then restart the game. If this doesn’t work, you can start the repair process of your Sims 4 game to see if this fixes the issue.

- This article was updated on March 16th, 2023