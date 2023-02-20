Wild Hearts: How to Awaken Slots on Weapon Skill Tree

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you trying to upgrade your weapon further in Wild Hearts, but the game tells you that you still need to awaken a slot on the skill tree? “Awakening condition not met,” this can be unclear, considering the game doesn’t give you much information on how to awaken each slot. The good news is that doing this is a pretty simple method, while the bad news is that it can take some time depending on your game skill level. If you need help awakening your weapon slots, we have you covered with how to do this.

How Can You Awaken Slots on Weapon Tree in Wild Hearts?

Awakening slots on the weapon skill tree at the forge all boils down to you continuing to play the game and hunting more Kemono. This is because each slot requires a specific Kemono to be defeated, and once you have taken down that Kemono, the slot will awaken, and you can upgrade further. As you make your way up the skill tree, it will require you to kill higher-level Kemonos for higher-level slots.

Usually, awakening slots involve you killing a Kemono of the same element you are looking for on the skill tree. For example, early on in the game, if you are trying to upgrade the Karakuri Katana with the water enhancement on the left side, you will notice that you need to kill Spineglider first, Icetusk for the next slot, and Deathstalker for the last. All three of these Kemono are water(ice) types.

Another example would be for the fire element on the skill tree; you will need to beat a Lavaback, then a Cobalt Lavaback for the next slot.

As you make your way down the skill tree, you will notice that your best bet is to fight a Kemono of the same element of the skill tree you’re looking to awaken, fire, wind, water, etc., with more stars. This can be frustrating, especially considering how difficult Wild Hearts is, but be patient, and you’ll be awakening those slots in no time.

When you awaken these slots, you will need essential materials to unlock them officially. Find out where you can find Coral Fragments, Ancient Lumber, and Bluestone!

