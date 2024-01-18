Will Enshrouded Support Crossplay?

Image: Keen Games

Enshrouded is largely a multiplayer experience where players can team up with others to fight enemies and gigantic bosses. Since Enshrouded’s primary focus is cooperative play, you may wonder if it will support cross-play when it is officially released and exits early access.

Recommended Videos

While Enshrouded will only be available on Steam for early-access players, it will eventually come to consoles later in 2024. This guide will explain if Enshrouded will support cross-play.

Will Enshrouded Have Crossplay?

At the time of writing, there is no information about a cross-play feature being included in the full release of Enshrouded. While Keen Games has yet to confirm cross-play, we predict that it will be available when the game exits early access and hits consoles, considering the game’s primary focus is large online multiplayer sections.

Enshrouded allows a total of 16 players in one game, so not to include cross-play wouldn’t make much sense. Then again, this is just my prediction, and it should be taken with a grain of salt.

Does Enshrouded Have Couch Co-op?

Enshrouded currently won’t support couch co-op, even in the early access version of the game. The only co-op available for early access will be online, meaning your friends and other players will have to have their own copy of the game and their own PC to play Enshrouded with you.

This is unfortunate but also not surprising, considering the gaming community has seen couch co-op decline over the past years. Even a simple game like LEGO Fortnite doesn’t include couch co-op.

When Will Enshrouded Come to PlayStation and Xbox?

Enshrouded doesn’t have an official release date for PlayStation or Xbox consoles, although we know it will be coming later. According to the official Keen Games website, Enshrouded will be released on PC first and then on PlayStation and Xbox “later.” We will have to wait for more information to figure out the exact release date for Enshrouded on consoles so that console players can join in on the fun.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2024