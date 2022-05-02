Wordle #318 Hints and Answer for Tuesday, May 3

This word contains a string of letters that may throw you off, so beware!

May 2nd, 2022 by Elliott Gatica

Wordle-May-3-2022-Clues-and-Solution

While we may not see as many yellow and green squares flooding our Twitter timelines, Wordle is still kicking. Some three hundred words later, the English language somehow has more five-letter words. If you feel like that well of knowledge is running dry for you, we have you covered. Here are some hints as well as the answer for Wordle 318 (Tuesday, May 3).

Hints for Wordle May 3

Here are some hints to get you started for today’s Wordle:

  • This word is an adjective.
  • This word is used to describe a tough and risky situation.
  • It is also used to describe people who look like Hagrid from the Harry Potter series.
  • The word contains 2, technically 3 vowels (if you consider Y to be a vowel).
  • This word is a homophone, but with names.
  • The word has no repeating letters.

Today’s Wordle 318 Answer

If today’s hints did not suffice, the answer for today is listed below.

Wordle-May-3-Answer

The answer to the May 3 Wordle is HAIRY.

How Does Wordle Work?

Wordle is a popular word-guessing game acquired by the New York Times. You have to guess a five-letter word which will then be judged to see how accurate you are in getting the actual word the game is looking for.

When you guess a word, each letter will be highlighted in three different colors. If you get grey letters, that means that those will not appear in the word of the day. Letters in yellow means that you got the correct letters, but are not in the right positioning for the word. Letters in green mean you got the letter correct and in the right position.

See also
Today’s Wordle Answer #313: Hints for Thursday, April 28

The optimal way to play is to use your first two guesses to rule out all vowels. Using starting words like AUDIO, PIOUS, or ADIEU are popular choices. These examples specifically rule out 4 of the 5 typical vowels used in the English alphabet. From there, you want to try not to use letters that were greyed out.

You also cannot use random gibberish to weed out the more unique letters like Q,X, and Z. The words you put in actually have to exist. If you feel this game might not be your cup of tea, there are several other Wordle alternatives out there ranging from hobbyist guessing niches and more.

You can play Wordle now on a smartphone or a PC via the New York Times’ website.

