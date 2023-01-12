For gamers hoping to lose themselves in a bizarre adventure within the world of Roblox, World of Stands may be the ultimate experience to start up with. As players make their way around the open world that lies before them, they may need a little extra help to progress further than ever.

Thankfully, there are a few codes available that can help gamers get that extra boost they need within World of Stands, and we’ve collected a few codes that may help gamers get the Stand they’ve always wanted. Let’s jump into this world and find out what codes work within this experience.

All World Of Stands Codes

Players will find all of the currently available codes for World of Stands below, alongside some questions asked by players of the game.

World Of Stands Codes (Working)

REDEMPTION – Two Free Shiny Arrows, Two Arrows, Four Roka

World Of Stands Codes (Expired)

WORELEASE1 – Free Shiny Arrow

How To Redeem Codes In World of Stands

For players hoping to redeem a code, they’ll need to access the sandwich menu in the bottom right of the screen first and foremost. Once they have accessed this menu, they’ll need to click on Settings/Stats in the bottom right corner of the new menu that has popped up.

Once they have accessed this new menu, they’ll need to find the Codes section on the new menu, and add the Working Code. Once gamers have typed this in, click Redeem to get your free items. Do note, however, that players will need to be Level 15 to get these items, so be sure to grind for a bit and enjoy the story before trying it out.

How To Get More Codes For World Of Stands

If players are hoping to get their hands on more codes as the game continues to mature and evolve, they may want to give Spicy Water a follow on Twitter. Alongside codes, players can see upcoming additions to their favorite Roblox experience, alongside tips and tricks to help them progress further in the game.

Have you beat the Hamon Island Domain yet? 🤔



Here are 5 useful tips for beating it: pic.twitter.com/FBkeN4sGKC — Spicy Water // World of Stands (@SpicyWaterRBLX) January 12, 2023

What Is World Of Stands On Roblox

For those familiar with Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, this is a simplified retelling of the events of that particular Manga/Anime series. Alongside being able to live in the world that your favorite heroes and villains reside in, players will also be able to partake in PVP battles against other Stand users giving them the chance to showcase their true power against powerful foes.

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023