WWE 2K22 – How to Unlock Hidden Characters

As you progress and make your way through WWE 2K22, you’ll find yourself facing off against monstrous wrestlers that can take you out in a matter of seconds if you’re not on the top of your game. Through the use of the SuperCharger, you’ll be able to unlock almost all of the wrestlers that are available in-game, but there are still a few hiding in the shadows of the ring.

That’s where we come to help out, delivering this guide like a powerbomb to your opponent. Follow along with us, so you can see who else is waiting for you to unlock as we go through all of the hidden wrestlers in the game, and how to get them, along with extra stages.

WWE 2K22 – How to Unlock Wrestlers and Stages in Showcase Mode

As you make your way through Showcase mode, which highlights some of the biggest matches of Rey Mysterio’s career, you’ll be treated to high-flying antics through a plethora of matches. You’ll be controlling Rey through these key matches;

Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero (WCW Halloween Havoc 1997)

Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero (WrestleMania 21)

Rey Mysterio vs. Shawn Michaels (Eddie Tribute Show)

Rey Mysterio vs. JBL (Judgment Day 2006)

Rey Mysterio vs. Kane (Cyber Sunday 2008)

Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler (SummerSlam 2009)

Rey Mysterio vs. Batista (SmackDown 2009)

Rey Mysterio vs. The Undertaker (Royal Rumble 2010)

Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz (Raw 2011)

Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe (Raw 2019)

Rey Mysterio vs. Gran Metalik (Raw 2019)

Rey & Dominik Mysterio Tag Team Match

After completing these matches, you’ll unlock new characters that were not on your list before, from old favorites to newer wrestlers, along with a large assortment of stages. The characters and stages that you’ll unlock through this mode are;

Wrestlers

Batista

Dolph Ziggler ’09

Dominik Mysterio

Eddie Guerrero

Eddie Guerrero ’97

JBL

Kane ’08

The Miz ’11

Rey Mysterio ’05

Rey Mysterio ’06

Rey Mysterio ’08

Rey Mysterio ’09

Rey Mysterio Dec ’09

Rey Mysterio ’11

Rey Mysterio Jr

Shawn Michaels

The Undertaker ’10

Stages

WCW Halloween Havoc 1997 arena

WrestleMania 21 arena

RAW 2005 arena

Judgment Day 2006 arena

Cyber Sunday 2008 arena

SummerSlam 2009 arena

SmackDown 2009 arena

Royal Rumble 2010 arena

RAW 2011 arena

Raw April 2019 arena

Raw September 2019 arena

WCW Cruiserweight Championship

World Heavyweight Championship

WWE Championship ’13-’14

WWE Intercontinental Championship ’98-’11

An impressive amount, upon an already stacked roster, with more on the way through the Season Pass. There are also some other stages that you’ll be able to unlock through the new myRise mode, but not enough to warrant another article. You’ll get your hands on at least 9 new stages through this portion of the game, and they’re a nice little surprise to unlock.

You’ll find yourself flying high off of the ropes, taking on your friends in the updated multiplayer modes, while finding new and exciting ways to challenge yourself with this newest entry in the long-running series, and looking great while you’re doing it.

WWE 2K22 will be available March 11th, 2022, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, and PC. Early-Acess is available now!