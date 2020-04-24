XCOM: Chimera Squad – How to Recruit New Squad Members

XCOM: Chimera Squad starts you off with a full team of four units, but you’ll likely want to recruit additional squad members as quickly as possible. The recruitment process in Chimera Squad differs from its predecessors, and there’s a much smaller pool of units to pull from this time around. XCOM: Chimera Squad features a selection of 11 predetermined soldiers each with their own unique personalities and abilities, and you’ll be drip-fed new recruits from this group of agents throughout the campaign.

How to Recruit Squad Members in XCOM: Chimera Squad

Every XCOM: Chimera Squad player starts out with the same squad comprised of Godmother, Terminal, Verge, and Cherub, but new squad members will show up periodically throughout the campaign. You’ll be notified when a recruitment opportunity arises at HQ. New squad members appear after making progress in the main story. No side missions or additional requirements are necessary to get access to new units. After reaching certain milestones, head to the Armory at HQ and you’ll be able to choose from a selection of three new characters. You can only choose one new unit each time, so pay close attention to their bios and skills in order to make an informed decision.

Unlike previous XCOM games, these agents cannot permanently die, so only having a pool of 11 to choose from is not that big of an issue. Agents that are downed in combat must be stabilized before they bleed out or you’ll get a game over. In order to ensure you have a full squad throughout a mission, however, Android units are available for sale that can take the place of a downed unit mid-mission. These robotic companions can be permanently destroyed, but it’s a fair tradeoff for the helpful backup they provide once you lose an agent after a tough combat encounter.