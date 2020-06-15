Xenoblade Chronicles – Casual Mode Explained

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition adds two new difficulty modes to the classic Wii RPG: Expert Mode and Classic Mode. While Expert Mode makes the game much more difficult by allowing you to restrict the amount of experience your party earns, Casual Mode aims to accomplish the exact opposite by making the game much easier. That being said, what exactly does Casual Mode do in Xenoblade Chronicles? Well, there are a number of changes that the lower difficulty level brings to the game, but it shouldn’t alter the core experience too much. This is everything you need to know about Casual Mode in Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition.

What Does Casual Mode Do in Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition?

Casual Mode lowers the difficulty of battles in Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. It’s the game’s version of an easy mode, designed for players who find combat to be too difficult. Xenoblade Chronicles has a fairly in-depth and complex battle system, so Casual Mode is there if you get stuck on a particularly tough boss battle or just want to breeze past all the combat encounters to experience the game’s story. To enable Casual Mode, press the + button to bring up the options menu. Then, navigate to Game Settings and enable Casual Mode. It’s listed there alongside Vibration.

With Casual Mode enabled, incoming damage from enemies will be dramatically reduced and the damage your party deals will be multiplied. This means you won’t take nearly as much damage as normal and you’ll be able to defeat enemies much more quickly. There is no penalty to using Casual Mode, so don’t be afraid to enable it if you find yourself struggling at any point. The story of Xenoblade Chronicles is very much worth seeing through to the end, so don’t let difficulty spikes or hard boss battles turn you away from the experience.