Xenoblade Chronicles – How to Change Weather

Like many open-world games, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition features a dynamic weather system. As Shulk and friends explore the Bionis, they’ll come across rain, snow, fog, and more. The weather conditions aren’t just a cosmetic change either; different enemies and bosses will spawn in the world depending on the current weather. Certain side quests require you to defeat enemies that only spawn during certain weather conditions, so it’s important to know how to manually change the weather in Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. This guide details exactly how to change the weather in Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, allowing you to summon rain, thunderstorms, and dense fog on command.

How to Change the Weather in Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

The weather in Xenoblade Chronicles is randomized, so there isn’t a guaranteed way to get the conditions you’re looking for. However, you can change the time repeatedly until you get lucky and the weather changes. Weather conditions appear to be on a 12-hour cycle, changing only when the time of day does, so it’s best to fast forward the clock by 12 hours at a time to change the weather. Certain weather conditions are only available in certain locations (it cannot snow on Gaur Plains, for example), but that won’t really have an effect on you, as any side quests that require a change in weather won’t ask for anything impossible.

Weather plays a role in tons of Xenoblade Chronicles side quests. Early on in the game, a side quest called Challenge 1 – Part 1 is available at the Refugee Camp in Gaur Plains. This quest tasks you with defeating a unique monster named White Eduardo, who only appears at Raguel Lake during a thunderstorm. To summon a thunderstorm in Xenoblade Chronicles, simply change the time of day until the weather changes. This shouldn’t take too long, and once you have the right weather conditions, White Eduardo will spawn. Gaur Plains features two types of weather, rain and thunderstorms, so make sure you have a thunderstorm on your hands and not just plain rain in order to find White Eduardo.

- This article was updated on:June 1st, 2020