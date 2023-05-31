Bokoblins are a reoccurring enemy in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and while some are easy to defeat — Black Bokoblins are the hardest of the bunch. These fierce creatures drop a powerful horn great for increasing attack power on Link’s weapon and parts for upgrading armor at the Great Fairy. Finding these monsters can be challenging when you need their parts most, so it’s good that you came to this guide. Here are the best Black Bokoblin locations and farming spots in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Black Bokoblin Locations and Farming Spots in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Two locations are prime spots for Black Bokoblins and should be your go-to for farming their monster parts — Mystathi’s Shelf in Gerudo Highlands and under Hyrule Ridge in The Depths. Read on for images and exact coordinates of these Black Bokoblin locations and farming spots in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Note: Monsters respawn after every Blood Moon.

Black Bokoblin Location and Farming Spot #1 – Mystathi’s Shelf in Gerudo Highlands

The first best farming location is Mystathi’s Shelf in Gerudo Highlands. Players can find this area north of where the text lies on the map for Gerudo Highlands, with an army of Black Bokoblins walking in a line. There are about five Black Bokoblins and one Boss Bokoblin — so it is wise to come prepared for a fight. The exact coordinates for this location are -3997, -0429, and 0450.

Black Bokoblin Location and Farming Spot #2 – The Depths underneath Hyrule Ridge

The second best Black Bokoblin farming location is the Depths underneath Hyrule Ridge. The best way to get here is to take the Hyrule Ridge Chasm and head southeast. Here you will find a fort filled with Black Bokoblins. The exact coordinates for this location are -2536, 0328, and -0601. Below is an image of the area above it (remember it is in the depths.)

You can switch between The Depths map and the Overworld map to make it easy to know exactly where you are in comparison to the ground floor.

Use Sensor+ to Find Black Bokoblins

Farming for any monster, item, or material can be made a lot easier using Sensor+. Players can acquire this Purah Pad upgrade by completing tasks for Robbie at his lab, making farming much less time-consuming. If you have yet to upgrade the Purah Pad upgrade and would like to unlock it, read our guide on unlocking all Purah Pad upgrades in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so you won’t have trouble finding any item again!

