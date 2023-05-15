Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Hinox Cheese Strategy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

While exploring Hyrule on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, players can find a wide array of open-world bosses, such as the franchise staples Hinox and Stone Talus, both of which can be tricky for new players. Now, in order to help you make short work of all bosses in the game, here’s the best Hinox cheese strategy in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The Best Hinox Cheese Strategy in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

After coming face to face with a Hinox in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will be able to defeat them easily by going full Soulsborne and staying between their legs.

Once there, just focus on hitting either their back or their unprotected heel until they are defeated. You will be able to stay in position by circling the boss clockwise as they move.

Although different than the usual aim for the eye and shot method, this strategy works like a charm, as by staying between their legs, the Hinox will be unable to hit you with their swings. This strategy will also allow you to defeat the bosses without the need for expending arrows, which is great (especially for those in the early portion of the game).

Overall, the only danger when using this strategy will lie in their jumping AoE attack, which can be easily telegraphed and avoided by running in the opposite direction before running right back into position.

Do Hinox Respawn?

Like all open-world enemies in Tears of the Kingdom, all Hinox will respawn after a Blood Moon.

Where to Find the Hinox in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Currently, we were able to find a total of three Hirox’s in Tears of the Kingdom, with the first one being located on Irch Plain South (coordinates -0753, 1282, 0082).

The second and third ones, however, can be found on Ludfo’s Bog (coordinates -2225, 0764, 0102) and on Carok Bridge (coordinates-1067, 0452, 0035) respectivelly.

This guide was made while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Ver 1.1.0) on a Nintendo Switch OLED and will be updated as we find new Hinox’s.

