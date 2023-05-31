Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Ice Breath Lizalfos is an ice monster in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and they can be tough to come by. You might find yourself trying to gather materials for upgrading armor or want their parts for strong fuse attack power. Whatever the reason, there is no doubt that it is worth knowing where Ice Breath Lizalfos tend to spawn. Here are the best locations and farming spots for Ice Breath Lizalfos in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Ice Breath Lizalfos Locations and Farming Spots in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

If you plan on finding Ice Breath Lizalfos in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — your best bet is to search ice regions of the Hyrule map. These two locations include Gerudo Highlands and Hebra Mountains on the western side of the map. While Ice Breath Lizalfos tend to show up in a variety of spots in this region — below you will find locations I had the best luck finding them.

Best Ice Breath Lizalfo Location and Farming Spot #1 – Gerudo Highlands

One of the best locations for Ice Breath Lizalfos is in Gerudo Highlands. More specifically, a pack of them is on a high point near the text on the game’s world map. The coordinates for this location are around -4022, -0743, and 0691. The Ice Breath Lizalfos can be found on a flat snowy part of the mountain.

Best Ice Breath Lizalfo Location and Farming Spot #2 – Hebra Mountains

The next best location for finding Ice Breath Lizalfos is in Hebra Mountains. I have had luck finding Ice Breath Lizalfos in many areas in this region, but a good amount of them are located around the coordinates -2963, 2644, and 0455.

Use Shrine Sensor+ to Find Ice Breath Lizalfos

The best way to find Ice Breath Lizalfos in this region is to get the Sensor+ upgrade for the Purah Pad. This Purah Pad upgrade will allow you to take a picture of an Ice Breath Lizalfo and set the sensor to the monster. This way, whenever an Ice Breath Lizalfo is nearby, your Purah Pad will beep — giving you a great indicator of which direction you should head. This is the best tool to farm materials, items, and monsters for upgrading armor and Fuse attack power needs.

- This article was updated on May 31st, 2023