Akane-banashi Chapter 74 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 73 Spoilers

Akane faces one of her most difficult moments yet in recent developments for Akane-banashi. As part of the Changing Time Arc, Akane has been competing at the Zenza Renseikai selection round for a chance to attend an event with elite shin’uchi storytellers. Despite making strides and taking on a story that her father used to tell, Akane will soon find the other shoe dropping. Get ready for the release date of Akane-banashi Chapter 74!

Akane-banashi Chapter 74 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Akane-banashi Chapter 74 will release on Sunday, August 20. It’ll be available at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Akane-banashi portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus! This and other new Shonen Jump chapters are delayed by a week as the Obon Festival takes place in Japan instead.

Akane-banashi Chapter 74

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

If you don’t see your region listed above for release times, you’re still in luck, as we’ve got this time zone guide you can consult!

In the latest chapter, Akane faces harsh reality with the results of her competition.

RECAP: Akane-banashi Chapter 73 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 74

In Chapter 73, Akane learns that even though she thoroughly won over her audiences and judges, her opponent, Hikaru Arakawa’s perfect 20 score with streaming audiences won. Akane does not secure a spot after the selection round. Perhaps the most devastating part about this chapter was that she wanted to win as it was her father’s story, and it’d have been a spectacular way to honor him.

Despite Hikaru becoming a Rakugoka to beat Akane and successfully doing so, the victory margin was wafer-thin. A rivalry is born in this moment, and while Akane is left feeling passed over by other colleagues, and while she wanders in her sadness, we’ll see her bounce back, hopefully soon.

