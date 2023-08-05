Akane-banashi Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Images: Takamasa Moue / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Akane-banashi is a charming success story as an ongoing Shonen Jump manga. It’s got enthralling storytelling, and a fantastic protagonist, and remains sure-footed in its delivery each week in retaining enthusiastic interest from the readers. But if you’re wanting to keep up with the series, you’ll want to know its release pattern and when you can expect new content. Here’s the Akane-banashi manga chapter release date schedule for 2023!

Akane-banashi Manga Chapter Release Schedule (2023)

Akane-banashi is published as part of the Weekly Shonen Jump lineup by Shueisha in Japan. However, it’s also simultaneously released to international readers via VIZ Media’s Akane-banashi portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

If you’re a VIZ subscriber, you’ll easily be able to read any chapters on demand. If you’re just checking out the series for the first time, Manga Plus is a reasonable resource, but keep in mind that the chapters there are limited, typically to the initial 3 as well as the latest 3 chapters.

If you’re wanting to see the anticipated release date schedule for Akane-banashi manga chapters in 2023, look no further than below! We’ll keep this schedule updated for any hiatuses or breaks taken by WSJ or by Yuki Suenaga and Takamasa Moue, the series creators.

Chapter Release Date 45 January 6, 2023 46 January 22, 2023 47 January 29, 2023 48 February 5, 2023 49 February 12, 2023 50 February 19, 2023 51 February 26, 2023 52 March 5, 2023 53 March 12, 2023 54 March 19, 2023 55 March 26, 2023 56 April 2, 2023 57 April 9, 2023 58 April 16, 2023 59 April 23, 2023 60 May 7, 2023 61 May 14, 2023 62 May 21, 2023 63 May 28, 2023 64 June 4, 2023 65 June 11, 2023 66 June 18, 2023 67 June 25, 2023 68 July 2, 2023 69 July 9, 2023 70 July 16, 2023 71 July 23, 2023 72 July 30, 2023 73 August 6, 2023 74 August 20, 2023 75 August 27, 2023 76 September 3, 2023 77 September 10, 2023 78 September 17, 2023 79 September 24, 2023 80 October 1, 2023 81 October 8, 2023 82 October 15, 2023 83 October 22, 2023 84 October 29, 2023 85 November 5, 2023 86 November 12, 2023 87 November 19, 2023 88 November 26, 2023 89 December 3, 2023 90 December 10, 2023 91 December 17, 2023 92 December 24, 2023

As you can tell, aside from typical holiday breaks, Akane-banashi releases on a steady weekly schedule comparable to that of Blue Box or The Elusive Samurai. This is especially encouraging for such a relatively new series as it enables readers to stay invested, especially with how strong the storytelling is here.

