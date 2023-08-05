Akane-banashi Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

August 5th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Akane-banashi Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule 2023
Akane-banashi is a charming success story as an ongoing Shonen Jump manga. It’s got enthralling storytelling, and a fantastic protagonist, and remains sure-footed in its delivery each week in retaining enthusiastic interest from the readers. But if you’re wanting to keep up with the series, you’ll want to know its release pattern and when you can expect new content. Here’s the Akane-banashi manga chapter release date schedule for 2023!

Akane-banashi Manga Chapter Release Schedule (2023)

Akane-banashi is published as part of the Weekly Shonen Jump lineup by Shueisha in Japan. However, it’s also simultaneously released to international readers via VIZ Media’s Akane-banashi portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

If you’re a VIZ subscriber, you’ll easily be able to read any chapters on demand. If you’re just checking out the series for the first time, Manga Plus is a reasonable resource, but keep in mind that the chapters there are limited, typically to the initial 3 as well as the latest 3 chapters.

If you’re wanting to see the anticipated release date schedule for Akane-banashi manga chapters in 2023, look no further than below! We’ll keep this schedule updated for any hiatuses or breaks taken by WSJ or by Yuki Suenaga and Takamasa Moue, the series creators.

ChapterRelease Date
45January 6, 2023
46January 22, 2023
47January 29, 2023
48February 5, 2023
49February 12, 2023
50February 19, 2023
51February 26, 2023
52March 5, 2023
53March 12, 2023
54March 19, 2023
55March 26, 2023
56April 2, 2023
57April 9, 2023
58April 16, 2023
59April 23, 2023
60May 7, 2023
61May 14, 2023
62May 21, 2023
63May 28, 2023
64June 4, 2023
65June 11, 2023
66June 18, 2023
67June 25, 2023
68July 2, 2023
69July 9, 2023
70July 16, 2023
71July 23, 2023
72July 30, 2023
73August 6, 2023
74August 20, 2023
75August 27, 2023
76September 3, 2023
77September 10, 2023
78September 17, 2023
79September 24, 2023
80October 1, 2023
81October 8, 2023
82October 15, 2023
83October 22, 2023
84October 29, 2023
85November 5, 2023
86November 12, 2023
87November 19, 2023
88November 26, 2023
89December 3, 2023
90December 10, 2023
91December 17, 2023
92December 24, 2023

As you can tell, aside from typical holiday breaks, Akane-banashi releases on a steady weekly schedule comparable to that of Blue Box or The Elusive Samurai. This is especially encouraging for such a relatively new series as it enables readers to stay invested, especially with how strong the storytelling is here.

