Akane-banashi Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Akane-banashi is a charming success story as an ongoing Shonen Jump manga. It’s got enthralling storytelling, and a fantastic protagonist, and remains sure-footed in its delivery each week in retaining enthusiastic interest from the readers. But if you’re wanting to keep up with the series, you’ll want to know its release pattern and when you can expect new content. Here’s the Akane-banashi manga chapter release date schedule for 2023!
Akane-banashi Manga Chapter Release Schedule (2023)
Akane-banashi is published as part of the Weekly Shonen Jump lineup by Shueisha in Japan. However, it’s also simultaneously released to international readers via VIZ Media’s Akane-banashi portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!
If you’re a VIZ subscriber, you’ll easily be able to read any chapters on demand. If you’re just checking out the series for the first time, Manga Plus is a reasonable resource, but keep in mind that the chapters there are limited, typically to the initial 3 as well as the latest 3 chapters.
If you’re wanting to see the anticipated release date schedule for Akane-banashi manga chapters in 2023, look no further than below! We’ll keep this schedule updated for any hiatuses or breaks taken by WSJ or by Yuki Suenaga and Takamasa Moue, the series creators.
|Chapter
|Release Date
|45
|January 6, 2023
|46
|January 22, 2023
|47
|January 29, 2023
|48
|February 5, 2023
|49
|February 12, 2023
|50
|February 19, 2023
|51
|February 26, 2023
|52
|March 5, 2023
|53
|March 12, 2023
|54
|March 19, 2023
|55
|March 26, 2023
|56
|April 2, 2023
|57
|April 9, 2023
|58
|April 16, 2023
|59
|April 23, 2023
|60
|May 7, 2023
|61
|May 14, 2023
|62
|May 21, 2023
|63
|May 28, 2023
|64
|June 4, 2023
|65
|June 11, 2023
|66
|June 18, 2023
|67
|June 25, 2023
|68
|July 2, 2023
|69
|July 9, 2023
|70
|July 16, 2023
|71
|July 23, 2023
|72
|July 30, 2023
|73
|August 6, 2023
|74
|August 20, 2023
|75
|August 27, 2023
|76
|September 3, 2023
|77
|September 10, 2023
|78
|September 17, 2023
|79
|September 24, 2023
|80
|October 1, 2023
|81
|October 8, 2023
|82
|October 15, 2023
|83
|October 22, 2023
|84
|October 29, 2023
|85
|November 5, 2023
|86
|November 12, 2023
|87
|November 19, 2023
|88
|November 26, 2023
|89
|December 3, 2023
|90
|December 10, 2023
|91
|December 17, 2023
|92
|December 24, 2023
As you can tell, aside from typical holiday breaks, Akane-banashi releases on a steady weekly schedule comparable to that of Blue Box or The Elusive Samurai. This is especially encouraging for such a relatively new series as it enables readers to stay invested, especially with how strong the storytelling is here.
- This article was updated on August 5th, 2023