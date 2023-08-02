Blue Box Chapter 112 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 111 Spoilers

Get ready for the release of Blue Box Chapter 112 here!

August 2nd, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Blue Box Chapter 112 Release Date
If you’re as invested as we are in what happens next for Blue Box, you’ll want to know when the next chapter drops. It’s no surprise that Taiki and Chinnatsu continue to grow closer as the series goes on, but the question is when they finally end up together. While things are certainly more hopeful as of the most recent chapters, there’s still the matter of making the nationals together while keeping the spark alive. Find out with the release date of Blue Box Chapter 112!

Blue Box Chapter 112 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Blue Box Chapter 112 will release on Sunday, August 6. It will release at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET and will be available on the VIZ Media Blue Box Portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

If you’re looking to catch the chapter the moment it drops in your region, be sure to check out our release time zone guide for Blue Box Chapter 112!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Taiki and Chinatsu have a tender moment together that’s all too brief.

RECAP: Blue Box Chapter 111 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 112

Sparks flew, no matter how subtly, in the latest chapter of Blue Box. While Taiki and Chinatsu may now be together, they are still nervous about crossing lines when they’re alone together. But this doesn’t stop them from developing emotional intimacy with one another while staying focused on their athletic ambitions.

In what would be their most intimate moment yet, things are cut short when the family comes to surprise Taiki with a birthday celebration. However, with a signature subtle sweetness, Chiatsu surprises him before bed with a gift of socks and a note wishing him luck for the nationals. Despite living under the same roof, exchanging mutual feelings, and sharing similar goals, the pair have to keep things under wraps for now. But expect their bond to deepen further in the release of Blue Box Chapter 112!

- This article was updated on August 2nd, 2023

