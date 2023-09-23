Images: Mikio Ikemoto / Masashi Kishimoto / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

The tables have been turned significantly in the post-timeskip world of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. Boruto Uzumaki has lost his position in society but gained more edges than simply a tactical one. He’s tough, swift, and full of just enough detached confidence reminiscent of his teacher, Sasuke. With what should have been an emotional return, he instead has to get right down to business stopping an attack by Code. We’ll tell you all about what’s happened so you can get ready for the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3!

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex will release Chapter 3 on Thursday, October 19, 2023 for most fans worldwide. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Boruto: Two Blue Vortex portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

With this monthly release being a highly anticipated one for fans of the Shonen Big Three, feel free to check when Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3 drops in your region!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 2, Boruto is not bluffing, and quite confident he can kill Code where he stands, but he has other plans.

RECAP AND SPOILERS: What Happened in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 2?

Boruto’s confrontation with Code was not all hot air: when the cards are down, Boruto can slice and dice the claw grimes with no trouble. But as shown when they attack Kawaki, they’re here on a mission to consume Ohtsutsuki, and these two trouble teens now bear those traits.

In their efforts to extract others including Himawari to safety, Shikadai, Inojin, and Cho-Cho fight off the claw grimes, but all eyes are on Sarada. Despite not progressing past genin, she demonstrates her father’s talents in a different way from Boruto, and instead of his sword, she uses his old jutsu, most notably the Chidori.

What Can We Expect in Chapter 3?

The grimes aren’t so easy to take down, and when Boruto demands Code take him to the main body of the Ten-Tails to end this madness, it quickly becomes clear: he’ll have to beat him into submission before that happens. In the final panels, the two square off, with Boruto readying his new technique, the Rasengan Uzuhiko. For the fans, this will be the biggest fight to truly ramp up hype for the timeskip.

