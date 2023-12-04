Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Manga Release Date Schedule 2024 — When You Can Expect New Chapters

December 4th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Boruto Two Blue Vortex Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule 2024
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is the eagerly-anticipated sequel series to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The series has continuous hype between each chapter, so it’s good to know the release date schedule for the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga going into 2024!

Full Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2024)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex runs monthly in the V Jump magazine which typically publishes in Japan on the 21st of every month. For most readers worldwide, this means we can expect a new chapter regularly every month on the 20th, with most chapters exceeding 40 pages in length.

You can read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex either as a paid subscriber on VIZ Media’s Boruto portal or Manga Plus via desktop or mobile app! Additionally, you can read the series using your VIZ Media subscription on the Shonen Jump manga reader app!

With the longest recent break only serving to allow a transition between series and lasting only 4 months, this still makes it only a slightly longer break than waiting for one chapter of Berserk, so fans never have to wait too long.

Please note that any changes to the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter release date schedule due to unforeseen circumstances like health problems will result in changes to this article. We will keep this data updated as often as possible to bring you the most accurate information.

ChapterRelease Date
6January 20, 2024
7February 20, 2024
8March 20, 2024
9April 20, 2024
10May 20, 2024
11June 20, 2024
12July 20, 2024
13August 20, 2024
14September 20, 2024
15October 20, 2024
16November 20, 2024
17December 20, 2024

After the intense conclusion of the Omnipotence Arc, people are wondering: how powerful has Boruto become, how well have the citizens of Konoha adjusted in the years since, and just how deadly is the Ohtsutsuki menace?

Check back every month for the latest on this action-packed follow-up to Kishimoto’s iconic classic.

