Dandadan Chapter 113 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Are you looking for a Dandadan Chapter 113 spoilers and release timeline guide so you don’t miss out on the action? Unfortunately, the manga is taking a week off, meaning we will need to wait longer to see how the battles with the aliens and Evil Eye shake out. As a result, spoilers for Chapter 113 of Dandadan will be available soon, sparing you the wait to find out.

Dandadan Chapter 112 Recap

The alien battle continues with our heroes, the aliens, and Evil Eye. In addition, we see The Evil Eye yelling at the aliens again because he spared them last chapter due to their shapes, but since they still aren’t leaving him alone, he destroys them anyways. The end of the chapter shows Okarun going up against an alien that can carve out space and throw it at people, which should make for a fun showdown.

Dandadan Chapter 113 Spoilers

No spoilers or raw scans are available for Dandadan Chapter 113. However, based on previous spoiler drops, we expect them to be released by June 28, 2023. Kindly revisit this guide later, as we will keep it updated once they become accessible.

Dandadan Chapter 113 Release Timeline

The Dandadan Chapter 113 release timeline is 1 am JST on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Monday, July 10

9:00 AM MST Monday, July 10

10:00 AM CST Monday, July 10

12:00 PM EST Monday, July 10

1:00 PM AST Monday, July 10

2:00 PM BRT Monday, July 10

5:00 PM GMT Monday, July 10

7:00 PM CEST Monday, July 10

9:30 PM IST Monday, July 10

11:00 PM ICT Monday, July 10

12:00 AM PHT Monday, July 1 1

1 1:00 AM JST Tuesday, July 11

Where Can I Read Dandadan Chapter 113?

You can read the three most recent chapters of Dandadan on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Dandadan.

- This article was updated on June 26th, 2023