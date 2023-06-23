Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 4 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Riya Hozmi

Are you interested in discovering what’s coming up in Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 4? We’re sorry to inform you that the manga is going on a one-week hiatus, so we won’t be able to witness the uncomfortable conversation between Nica and the Demon Lord for another two weeks. However, we’ll provide spoilers and raw scans of Chapter 4 as soon as they’re available to answer any questions raised in the previous chapter, so you won’t have to wait for the official release.

Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 3 Recap

The Priest and the Demon Lord finally arrived at the royal capital to resurrect their fallen party members. The King informed them that he had assumed they had perished, and a funeral was held in their honor. A flashback occurred, taking us to three days back, where we discovered that the Priest noticed that the Demon Lord was unlike any other demon he had encountered. The Priest shared the Return Crystal with the Demon Lord to expedite their journey home.

During a cringe-worthy conversation with the King, the Priest, and the Demon Lord were assigned to slay the creature that had been causing havoc in Ramona. Later, to their surprise, Nica was resurrected. She mistakenly believed that the Priest and the Demon Lord were romantically involved, which led her to trap the Demon Lord in her room and lock out the Priest. The chapter concluded with a cliffhanger, wondering if Nica’s one-on-one time with the Demon Lord would reveal his true identity.

Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 4 Spoilers

Currently, there are no Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 4 spoilers, leaks, or raw scans. Rest assured. We’ll keep you updated as soon as any spoilers become available. Check back soon, as we will update this guide once they drop.

Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 4 Release Timeline

The Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 4 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Friday, July 7

9:00 AM MST Friday, July 7

10:00 AM CST Friday, July 7

12:00 PM EST Friday, July 7

1:00 PM AST Friday, July 7

2:00 PM BRT Friday, July 7

5:00 PM GMT Friday, July 7

7:00 PM CEST Friday, July 7

9:30 PM IST Friday, July 7

11:00 PM ICT Friday, July 7

12:00 AM PHT Saturday, July 8

1:00 AM JST Saturday, July 8

Where Can You Read Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 4?

You can read Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 4 plus the three most recent chapters on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Demon Lord Exchange!!

