Are you looking for a Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest manga release date schedule for 2023 so you know when to expect new chapters? The manga series Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is by Hiro Mashima, with illustrations by Atsuo Ueda. It serves as a continuation of Mashima’s original Fairy Tail series, centering around Natsu Dragneel and his comrades in the wizard guild. Their objective is to accomplish a century-old mission that was left unfinished.
Full Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters
Since Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is serialized in the Weekly Shōnen Magazine, it is rare for the series to take a break unless there is a holiday in Japan or the magazine itself takes a break. This means we can expect a new chapter to be released bi-weekly on Wednesdays. However, if an unexpected hiatus happens, we will update this schedule to reflect new release dates.
If you’re interested in reading Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest manga, you can find it on the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. However, please note that it’s currently only available in Japanese and requires a membership to access. Alternatively, there are various unofficial websites where you can read it for free, but be cautious when choosing a website as there’s some risk involved.
|Chapter
|Date
|134
|June 14, 2023
|135
|June 28, 2023
|136
|July 12, 2023
|137
|July 26, 2023
|138
|August 9, 2023
|139
|August 23, 2023
|140
|September 6, 2023
|141
|September 20, 2023
|142
|October 4, 2023
|143
|October 18, 2023
|144
|November 1, 2023
|145
|November 15, 2023
|146
|November 29, 2023
|147
|December 13, 2023
|148
|December 27, 2023
- This article was updated on June 14th, 2023