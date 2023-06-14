Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Check out the release date schedule for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest manga in 2023 to stay updated on the arrival of new chapters.

June 14th, 2023 by Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Image: Hiro Mashima and Atsuo Ueda

Are you looking for a Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest manga release date schedule for 2023 so you know when to expect new chapters? The manga series Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is by Hiro Mashima, with illustrations by Atsuo Ueda. It serves as a continuation of Mashima’s original Fairy Tail series, centering around Natsu Dragneel and his comrades in the wizard guild. Their objective is to accomplish a century-old mission that was left unfinished.

Full Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Since Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is serialized in the Weekly Shōnen Magazine, it is rare for the series to take a break unless there is a holiday in Japan or the magazine itself takes a break. This means we can expect a new chapter to be released bi-weekly on Wednesdays. However, if an unexpected hiatus happens, we will update this schedule to reflect new release dates.

Related: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

If you’re interested in reading Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest manga, you can find it on the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. However, please note that it’s currently only available in Japanese and requires a membership to access. Alternatively, there are various unofficial websites where you can read it for free, but be cautious when choosing a website as there’s some risk involved.

ChapterDate
134June 14, 2023
135June 28, 2023
136July 12, 2023
137July 26, 2023
138August 9, 2023
139August 23, 2023
140September 6, 2023
141September 20, 2023
142October 4, 2023
143October 18, 2023
144November 1, 2023
145November 15, 2023
146November 29, 2023
147December 13, 2023
148December 27, 2023

- This article was updated on June 14th, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

Matthew Kevin Mitchell has been a contributing writer for Attack of the Fanboy and PC Invasion since 2022. Matthew primarily covers Manga like One Piece, horror movies like Scream, and survival horror games like Dead by Daylight. His favorite moment came during his first press event covering Scream 6 for AotF. He hails from Denver, Colorado, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from Regis University. When he isn’t scaring himself silly or writing, he loves to play ice hockey, spoil his dog, and drink an unhealthy amount of coffee.

More Stories by Matthew Kevin Mitchell

More on Attack of the Fanboy :