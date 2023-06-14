Image: Hiro Mashima and Atsuo Ueda

Are you looking for a Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest manga release date schedule for 2023 so you know when to expect new chapters? The manga series Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is by Hiro Mashima, with illustrations by Atsuo Ueda. It serves as a continuation of Mashima’s original Fairy Tail series, centering around Natsu Dragneel and his comrades in the wizard guild. Their objective is to accomplish a century-old mission that was left unfinished.

Full Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Since Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is serialized in the Weekly Shōnen Magazine, it is rare for the series to take a break unless there is a holiday in Japan or the magazine itself takes a break. This means we can expect a new chapter to be released bi-weekly on Wednesdays. However, if an unexpected hiatus happens, we will update this schedule to reflect new release dates.

Related: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

If you’re interested in reading Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest manga, you can find it on the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. However, please note that it’s currently only available in Japanese and requires a membership to access. Alternatively, there are various unofficial websites where you can read it for free, but be cautious when choosing a website as there’s some risk involved.

Chapter Date 134 June 14, 2023 135 June 28, 2023 136 July 12, 2023 137 July 26, 2023 138 August 9, 2023 139 August 23, 2023 140 September 6, 2023 141 September 20, 2023 142 October 4, 2023 143 October 18, 2023 144 November 1, 2023 145 November 15, 2023 146 November 29, 2023 147 December 13, 2023 148 December 27, 2023

- This article was updated on June 14th, 2023