Ice-Head Gill Chapter 8 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 7 Spoilers

Ice-Head Gill has been quick to introduce us to its conflicts and the protagonist’s quest in under 10 chapters already. It’s an impressive Shonen manga with trappings reminiscent of other huge successes, so it’ll be interesting to see if it maintains this quality. The latest chapter saw Gill encounter a dangerous lich force, unlike anything he’s faced before. The most recent chapter was when we finally got a glimpse at an essential character. Get ready for the release of Ice-Head Gill Chapter 8 here!

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 8 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 8 will release on Sunday, August 20. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Ice-Head Gill portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

If you’re anxious to see if Gill finds his father in the next chapter, keep an eye out for when Ice-Head Gill Chapter 8 will release using this time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Gill nets his latest win, along with a disturbing update on his father’s well-being.

RECAP: Ice-Head Gill Chapter 7 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 8

Gill has defeated Leraje with the help of Sana’s archery along with his brilliant tactics. Luring Leraje into the woods, Gill topples numerous trees to trap the lich, disabling and pinning him in the process. He uses this as a chance to interrogate Leraje about Dreki, his father, and learns that a lich may have possessed him. Leraje’s father is allegedly possessing the Sol patriarch.

Gill’s reaction? He resolves to stop his father. Meanwhile, in a twisted lair of the aforementioned liches, we finally see a glimpse of Dreki. He is chained and impaled against the wall, with the intent of his captors being to break his spirit, implying he still has a chance to be saved. We shall see if Gill makes it in time with upcoming chapters!

- This article was updated on August 6th, 2023