Ice-Head Gill Chapter 7 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 6 Spoilers

Images: Ikuo Hachiya / Shueisha / VIZ Media

The liches are out in the latest chapter of Ice-Head Gill. Gill Sol is confronted with a lich who has overtaken his opponent while commanding a horde of lich soldiers against the young warrior. The result is an exciting development in an otherwise slow-moving arc, and the combat has been exciting to watch unfold. Get ready for the release date of Ice-Head Gill Chapter 7 as our hero adapts to his latest challenge while receiving aid from an ally.

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 7 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Ice-Head Gill will release on Sunday, August 6. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Ice-Head Gill portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 5

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Related: The Elusive Samurai Chapter 121 Release Date

If you want to catch the next chapter the moment it’s available, check out this release time zone guide for Ice-Head Gill Chapter 7!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Gill adapts to his enemy’s deadly attacks while heroically taking point, but he is not alone.

RECAP: Ice-Head Gill Chapter 6 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 7

Ulfgaard the Blood-Chaser is no more, overtaken by Lord Leraje who proves even more deadly with Ulfgaard’s weapons. Using Ulfgaard’s memories, Leraje discovers Gill is Dreki Sol’s son, and urges his army to kill him. Leraje also goads the boy into combat with promises of info about his father if he wins. But this fight is far from over, and despite Leraje’s attacks landing on Gill, breaking his weapons, and cornering him with volleys of arrows from his army, Gill’s not alone.

Sana is revealed to be helping from the sidelines, their archery prowess on full display being more than a match for Leraje’s forces. If Sana joins Gill’s quest, it’ll be interesting to see what sort of fighters he’ll encounter later on his journey. But Leraje is suddenly put in a precarious position by this development, so it’ll be exciting to see what happens next!

- This article was updated on July 30th, 2023