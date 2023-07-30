The Elusive Samurai Chapter 121 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 120 Spoilers

Image: Yusei Matsui / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Tokiyuki Hojo is finally seeing positive developments in The Elusive Samurai. Not only did he score an alliance with the Mikado’s forces, but he’s working alongside some incredibly proficient soldiers. This bond was tested in their first major battle, where Tokiyuki led an ambush to attack their opponents’ exposed soldiers at the Battle of Tone River. But will all of Tokiyuki’s allies be as trustworthy as the radiant Akiie? Find out as we approach the release date of The Elusive Samurai Chapter 121!

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 121 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 121 will release on Sunday, August 6. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media The Elusive Samurai portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 121

Release Date Countdown

Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Related: The Elusive Samurai Manga Release Date Schedule 2023

If you want to see where Akiie and Tokiyuki go next as they bring the fight to Takauji Ashikaga, you’re in luck! Check below for the release time of The Elusive Samurai Chapter 121 in your region!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, the Hojo forces help Akiie break through the enemy, and Tokiyuki sees what kind of leader Akiie truly is.

RECAP: The Elusive Samurai Chapter 120 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 121

The Battle of Tone River is over. It’s a victory for Tokiyuki and his imperial allies. It’s in this battle and the aftermath that the Hojo scion sees what made their combined forces so strong. There’s a blurring of class lines between the soldiers, and even though elite leaders like Akiie might still enjoy greater luxuries than his underlings, he still inspires their confidence and loyalty.

If you’re wondering how he does this, the rest of the characters ask the same thing. Tokiyuki’s former mentor and adoptive father united people through faith, but how does this haughty officer pull it off? Simply through a show of respect, in a shocking moment where he sees his soldier’s arrow wound is infected, and sucks the wound to drain it. At this moment, he gets down to their level, perhaps even beneath it, so that they get the care they deserve after a glorious victory.

But as the chapter closes and Tokiyuki meets the other generals alongside Akiie, he learns they might not all be as admirable.

- This article was updated on July 30th, 2023