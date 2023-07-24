The Elusive Samurai Chapter 120 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 119 Spoilers

Images: Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Tokiyuki Hojo is about to strike back with a vengeance in The Elusive Samurai. Forced into hiding after numerous losses and deceiving the enemy into thinking he is dead, the young prince sets out with new allies. Now, with a magnificent officer leading forces as a diversion, Tokiyuki has a new opportunity to push back against the Ashikaga traitors. Find out more with the release date of The Elusive Samurai Chapter 120!

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 120 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

The Elusive Samurai will release on Sunday, July 30, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media The Elusive Samurai portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Tokiyuki prepares his assault as Akiie crosses swords with the enemy.

Recap: The Elusive Samurai Chapter 119 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 120

Tokiyuki has redeemed the Hojo name and gotten the Mikado on his side. He has enticed leadership to unite with him to fight against the Ashikaga tides. While the assault in Chapter 119 seems unfortunate, you might recall the plan being hatched in Chapter 118 about it simply being a diversion while Tokiyuki’s forces lie in wait.

Chapter 120 will be a killer installment, where Tokiyuki will make a glorious return to the battlefield. Even though 119 ends before the action truly starts, you know we’re in for a banger soon.

