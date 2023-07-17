The Elusive Samurai Chapter 119 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 118 Spoilers

July 17th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
The Elusive Samurai Chapter 119 Release
Image: VIZ Media / Shueisha

The time for the next battle is imminent in The Elusive Samurai. Tokiyuki has met a radiant, haughty new leader after winning back the Mikado’s trust, but they are far from out of the woods. There are still plenty of opponents to fight and it’s still an uphill battle for the Hojo forces. But with the upcoming release of The Elusive Samurai Chapter 119, you’ll get to see Tokiyuki join his next fight!

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 119 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 119 will release on Sunday, July 23, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media The Elusive Samurai portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 119
Release Date Countdown
But if you’re living outside the above time zones, feel free to consult our release time guide for The Elusive Samurai Chapter 119!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, a bold plan is concocted for one of Akiie’s great rivals, while a possible betrayal looms.

RECAP: The Elusive Samurai Chapter 118 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 119

Akiie has joined forces with Tokiyuki and his Hojo cohorts. Things are looking up, as the crew advances outward. They will move to subjugate Takauji’s forces, but Akiie warns of a shrewd opponent he has faced before. Meanwhile, Natsu plots a desertion, hoping to flee with the explosives concocted in Chapter 116.

This chapter is fascinating because it relays to the reader just how crazy the circumstances are, and how accomplished warriors like Akiie are. Akiie and his rival, Shiba Ienaga, are revealed to be 20 and 17, with the illustrations showing them in modern high school and university-age clothing to reflect this.

It goes further to say that Akiie’s plan for Tokiyuki to ambush from behind is the equivalent of mixing a grade schooler into the mix. It’s fascinating, but also alarming, seeing fighters so young being tangled in a life-or-death scenario like this.

- This article was updated on July 17th, 2023

