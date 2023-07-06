The Elusive Samurai Chapter 117 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 116 Spoilers

Images: Shueisha / VIZ Media

The Elusive Samurai dives into more weird history lately with its most recent chapter. The manga series has at numerous points straddled the line of historical fiction and magic realism, but it persistently remains an entertaining and impeccably-drawn story. In the most recent chapter, we learned a great deal more about poop than we perhaps expected going in. Find out more about where this could be going with the release date of The Elusive Samurai Chapter 117!

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 117 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 117 will release on Sunday, July 9, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media The Elusive Samurai portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 117

Release Date Countdown

Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Related: The Elusive Samurai Manga Release Date Schedule 2023

If you’re pumped to see the explosive new chapter as it drops like one of the deuces used in Chapter 116, you’re in luck! The Elusive Samurai Chapter 117 will release as a simulpub at the following corresponding times:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, we learn about the potent and invaluable resource that is….poop.

RECAP: The Elusive Samurai Chapter 116 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 117

In Chapter 116, enemies become potential allies, and new weapons are discovered as an attempt to attack Tokiyuki is seemingly put on hold. Genba is testing an explosive to find its reactive compounds and it brings us to an important historical lesson: Japan was a pioneering nation in the use of human feces as fertilizer. Hold on, this is relevant.

Essentially, this serves not only as a historical lesson on agriculture and how nutrient-rich poop from the wealthy was pricey and sought-after but also on how versatile it is. It turns out that this leads to a valuable discovery, the nitrate in explosives “results when micro-organisms in the soil break down excrement in urine.” The results of this discovery are a glorious eureka moment, but infinitely more gross.

This results in a new weapon added to Tokiyuki’s arsenal, and Genba seemingly charming Natsu to their side as our heroes wait on Mikado Go-Daigo’s response. Things are looking up for Tokiyuki going into The Elusive Samurai Chapter 117!

- This article was updated on July 6th, 2023