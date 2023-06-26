The Elusive Samurai Chapter 116 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 115 Spoilers

Images: Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Another week has passed and we’ve been treated to another gorgeous chapter of The Elusive Samurai. Tokiyuki finally takes center stage once more in this chapter, in the manga retelling of his historic battle against the emerging Ashikaga Shogunate. In it, he takes a surprising position (unless you read up on your history) in order to gain allies against Takauji. Find out more in time for the Elusive Samurai Chapter 116 release date!

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 116 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 116 will release on Sunday, July 2, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Elusive Samurai portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 116

Release Date Countdown

Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

If you’re an international reader looking to make sure you catch this latest chapter, you’re in luck! Use this time zone guide to stay caught up so the series doesn’t slip out of your grasp!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Tokiyuki pleads for assistance from an unexpected prospective ally.

RECAP: The Elusive Samurai Chapter 115 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 116

Tokiyuki is alive and in hiding, and making calculated decisions on who he recruits to fight back against the emerging Ashikaga threat. His letter is to none other than Emperor Go-Daigo in an attempt to pacify the leader in light of the Hojo’s previous transgressions.

This move was carefully thought-out and well-executed, making a persuasive case for an alliance. Despite the animosity his father might have had toward the Emperor, Tokiyuki was acting on his own behalf, and responsibly at that.

Meanwhile, we’re treated to another appearance from who the fans have dubbed as Tengu Girl, or Natsu as revealed in the chapter. She might be out for Tokiyuki’s head, but the fans are certainly confident she’ll join the cause. We’ll find out more about this with the release of The Elusive Samurai Chapter 116!

