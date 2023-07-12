The Elusive Samurai Chapter 118 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 117 Spoilers

July 11th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
New things are coming for Tokiyuki Hojo, and hope may still burn bright for the unusually agile prince. The last few chapters have featured his nemesis, Ashikaga seizing greater power, while the Hojo prince lived in hiding. Bombs were made with unsavory methods, new allies were made, and a desperate plea to the Mikado was made with the intent of forging powerful alliances and restoring the Hojo name. Find out how this plays out with the release of The Elusive Samurai Chapter 118!

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 118 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 118 will release on Sunday, July 16, 2023. The chapter will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media The Elusive Samurai portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

If you’re waiting to see what lies ahead for Tokiyuki and his new allies, be sure to check out our release time zone schedule for The Elusive Samurai Chapter 118!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, there’s a radiant messenger who provides an update on the Mikado’s decision about the Hojo family.

RECAP: The Elusive Samurai Chapter 117 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 118

In the latest chapter, Tokiyuki finally gets a response from the Mikado in the form of a test. His messenger, the radiant Kitabatake Akiie, unveils it in the form of a test: one of the Hojo’s loyalty and willingness to die for his transgressions, even in light of having the young prince’s father killed.

This striking display of humility was met with acceptance from the shimmering commander. This means Tokiyuki has gained a powerful ally, and the Hojo name can be dug out of the mud. But out of the mud, they bring some potent soldiers of their own and more than a few poop bombs.

- This article was updated on July 11th, 2023

