Ice-Head Gill Chapter 6 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 5 Spoilers

The upcoming release of Ice-Head Gill Chapter 6 teases a truly exciting upcoming battle!

July 23rd, 2023
Ice-Head Gill Chapter 6 Release
Images: Ikuo Hachiya / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Things are heating up in Ice-Head Gill. Gill’s first worthy adversary has shown himself as somebody who knew his father, Dreki. It quickly turns into a deadly confrontation, but Gill remains confident from the beginning. Despite this, a dreadful twist lurks around the corner as Gill shows his mettle in battle with his trusty axe. Get ready for another crazy confrontation with the latest installment. Ice-Head Gill gears up for an intense fight with the release of Chapter 6!

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 6 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 6 will release on Sunday, July 30, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Ice-Head Gill portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

If you’re looking to catch the latest chapter the moment it drops, be sure to consult our time zone guide for the release date of Ice-Head Gill Chapter 6!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Gill’s battle goes well, but suddenly, a dark foe adds a vicious twist to the fight.

RECAP: Ice-Head Gill Chapter 5 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 6

Gill was about to leave and continue his journey after meeting Sana but gets confronted by a deadly foe. Ulfgaard the Blood-Chaser previously knew Dreki Sol and notes Gill’s fighting style carries the teachings of his father. He recognizes its potential to become exponentially powerful with how it’s wielded, and at one point in the chapter, he is successfully disarmed and wounded.

But with Gill’s mercy, comes a deadly moment when a lurking legion of liches emerges in the area, poised to take Ulfgaard’s body and make this fight a lot deadlier. Get ready for Gill to fight back this dark horde Jon Snow-style with the release of Ice-Head Gill Chapter 6!

- This article was updated on July 23rd, 2023

