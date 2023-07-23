Ice-Head Gill Chapter 6 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 5 Spoilers

Images: Ikuo Hachiya / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Things are heating up in Ice-Head Gill. Gill’s first worthy adversary has shown himself as somebody who knew his father, Dreki. It quickly turns into a deadly confrontation, but Gill remains confident from the beginning. Despite this, a dreadful twist lurks around the corner as Gill shows his mettle in battle with his trusty axe. Get ready for another crazy confrontation with the latest installment. Ice-Head Gill gears up for an intense fight with the release of Chapter 6!

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 6 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 6 will release on Sunday, July 30, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Ice-Head Gill portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

Related: Spy x Family Chapter 86 Release Date

If you’re looking to catch the latest chapter the moment it drops, be sure to consult our time zone guide for the release date of Ice-Head Gill Chapter 6!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Gill’s battle goes well, but suddenly, a dark foe adds a vicious twist to the fight.

RECAP: Ice-Head Gill Chapter 5 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 6

Gill was about to leave and continue his journey after meeting Sana but gets confronted by a deadly foe. Ulfgaard the Blood-Chaser previously knew Dreki Sol and notes Gill’s fighting style carries the teachings of his father. He recognizes its potential to become exponentially powerful with how it’s wielded, and at one point in the chapter, he is successfully disarmed and wounded.

But with Gill’s mercy, comes a deadly moment when a lurking legion of liches emerges in the area, poised to take Ulfgaard’s body and make this fight a lot deadlier. Get ready for Gill to fight back this dark horde Jon Snow-style with the release of Ice-Head Gill Chapter 6!

- This article was updated on July 23rd, 2023