Spy x Family Chapter 86 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 85 Spoilers

Learn everything you need to know here about the release of Spy x Family Chapter 86!

July 23rd, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Spy x Family Chapter 86 Release Date
Fiona Frost is mad as hell in Spy x Family. Her rage was notably terrifying even in the most recent chapter, but the Mole Hunt/Winston Wheeler Arc has resulted in a new side of her being unleashed. It’s been a tense few chapters, with multiple main characters’ fates dangling in the balance as Operation Strix is possibly thrown into jeopardy. But here’s everything there is to know coming up to the Spy x Family Chapter 86 release date!

Spy x Family Chapter 86 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Spy x Family Chapter 86 will release on Sunday, August 6, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Spy x Family portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

Spy x Family Chapter 86
Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

For those wanting to see the latest chapter as soon as it drops, check our handy time zone guide for the release time of Spy x Family Chapter 86!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Fiona is ready to destroy her own body to take down Winston.

RECAP: Spy x Family Chapter 85 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 86

The Mole Hunt Arc has been kind of crazy in Spy x Family. We see a close confrontation between Loid and Yuri, the attempted extraction of a mole that threatens all of Westalis and Operation Strix, and some much-needed time in the limelight for Fiona Frost. Her love for agent Twilight (Loid) has been documented in previous chapters, but this devotion has manifested in truly awesome levels in this latest chapter.

With Loid out of the fight, we see Fiona lose all control as Winston threatens to blow Loid’s cover. Seeing him injured and at Winston’s mercy, Fiona breaks her gun but then mercilessly attacks him so hard that she starts mangling her own body while mutually injuring her opponent.

The final moments of the chapter see her losing the use of both arms and one leg, while still landing deadly blows against Wheeler. There’s no doubt in my mind that Fiona will win, likely with the release of Spy x Family Chapter 86, but could lose the ability to walk, or even her own life in the process.

This article was updated on July 23rd, 2023

