Ice-Head Gill Chapter 9 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 8 Spoilers

Images: Ikuo Hachiya / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Ice-Head Gill is quickly growing its world and mythology with each chapter. While it might not be the slow burn some readers might appreciate, it’s also keeping the action and suspense high, typical of a Shonen Jump manga. Gill Sol has taken on threat after threat in his latest encounter, meeting Sana Rani and now having taken down a royal lich. But even with Leraje taken down, things haven’t stopped for Ice-Head Gill as it approaches the release date of Chapter 9!

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 9 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 9 will release on Sunday, August 27. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Ice-Head Gill portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

With new characters entering the fray, including someone named Frey, keep an eye out for the release time zone of Ice-Head Gill Chapter 9 when it drops!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Gill might have defeated the liches, but he’s not safe just yet.

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 8 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 9

Gill Sol has taken a lot of opponents head-on so far in these past few chapters. But with the help of Sana’s relic Wind Bow of Assassination, Gill was able to take down the last threats. But then a mysterious, androgynous gentleman enters the fray. Fittingly, he’s Frey, a likely reference to the Norse god. Gill is eager to introduce himself but is cautioned against giving his full name, given his father’s actions.

But Frey didn’t come alone, with someone named “Sliz” subduing Sana. Turns out their orders were not only to take down the liches but to behead Sana, referred to as a “Rani who was recently sighted.” But it seems doubtful that Gill will let his new friend be taken captive, so get ready for the release of Ice-Head Gill Chapter 9!

- This article was updated on August 20th, 2023