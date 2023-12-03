Kagurabachi Chapter 13 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

December 3rd, 2023 by Drew Kopp
Kagurabachi Chapter 12 breaks from the break-neck action that defined the previous chapters, giving Chihiro Rokuhrio and Genichi Sojo time to reflect and plan for their next battle.

By the end of the chapter, both combatants have renewed their resolve to face one another and found themselves facing off against new opponents. For those who want to know what happens next, here’s a breakdown of the release date and time of Kagurabachi Chapter 13.

Kagurabachi Chapter 13 Release Date and Time

Kagurabachi Chapter 13 is scheduled to be released on December 9th, 2023, at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET. Kagurabachi is one of the most popular Manga in Shonen Jump, and new chapters are uploaded on several manga publication websites and apps. These include Viz Media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Portal!

Kagurabachi Chapter 13
Release Date Countdown

Kagurabachi‘s story moves fast enough to give you whiplash, so you’ll want to ensure you’re ready to catch every new chapter as it drops. Fortunately, we’ve constructed a Kagurabachi time zone release guide to help you do that!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

SPOILERS: Kagurabachi Chapter 12 Recap and What to Expect in Chapter 13

Kagurabachi-Chapter-12-Banner
Image: Takeru Hokazono / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Still on the mend after this previous encounter with Gojo, Chihiro is forced to stay behind while the Kamunubi pinpoints Gojo’s location. Refusing to stand by while his young friend Char languishes in captivity, Chihiro wills himself out of bed and tracks down a group of Gojo’s associates, proving that the injuries he gains when he uses his enchanted blade can’t slow him down.

As this is happening, Gojo rests in a hot tub, mulling over the revelation that Chihiro is the son of the man who forged the enchanted katana. Disillusioned with Chihiro’s view that swords should be welded for good, Gojo vows to confront the boy again to shatter his “naive” worldview and learn more about the enchanted swords they both wield. However, as soon as he exits the bathhouse, he is confronted by the Kamunubi.

The relationship between Chihiro and Gojo is quickly becoming one of the most exciting elements of Kagurabachi. Both view enchanted katana as more than swords, but each has a different opinion on how they should be used. With their resolve not to face each other again set in stone, Chihiro and Gojo’s next battle will be one of the highlights of this new Shonen juggernaut.

- This article was updated on December 3rd, 2023

