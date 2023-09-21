Kagurabachi Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Images: Takeru Hokazono / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Kagurabachi has taken the manga-reading audience by storm, instantly generating a precarious balance of hype and memes. Is it edgy on the verge of being silly? Perhaps, but it’s also got some superb panels despite only being 1 chapter in, and this sort of attention can usually sell the public on a Shonen series for the long haul. With that being said, it’s best to know when Kagurabachi, like other Shonen manga, is expected to drop new installments. So check out this Kagurabachi manga release date schedule for 2023 and when you can expect new chapters!

Full Kagurabachi Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

Kagurabachi releases chapters in Weekly Shonen Jump, which assures readers that they can expect new installments almost every week. The only exceptions are if the publication takes a break if there’s a known holiday like Golden Week taking place that weekend, or if the author needs a break. With a debut chapter being close to 60 pages, Takeru Hokazono is pumping out lots already, with plenty more in store for later!

Kagurabachi is available to read on the corresponding VIZ Media portal here, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus! Manga Plus in particular is free on a limited basis once more chapters are released, so for many series, this means you can read the first 3 chapters along with the latest 3, and then any others in between on a 1-time limit.

We will adjust the Kagurabachi manga chapter release schedule per any unforeseen updates in 2023. If that happens, the data here will be updated for maximum accuracy!

Chapter Release Date 1 September 17, 2023 2 September 24, 2023 3 October 1, 2023 4 October 8, 2023 5 October 15, 2023 6 October 22, 2023 7 October 29, 2023 8 November 5, 2023 9 November 12, 2023 10 November 19, 2023 11 November 26, 2023 12 December 3, 2023 13 December 10, 2023 14 December 17, 2023 15 December 24, 2023

With as much hype as Kagurabachi has already gathered in less than a week since its debut, it’s likely to be here beyond 2023. It’s introduced us to its troubled protagonist and left us curious about what exactly went wrong. Get ready for each subsequent new release here!

- This article was updated on September 21st, 2023