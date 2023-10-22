Kagurabachi Chapter 7 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Kagurabachi Chapter 6 set up the series' first major confrontation, so here's when you can read Chapter 7!

October 22nd, 2023 by Drew Kopp
Image: Takeru Hokazono / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Chapter 5 of Kagurabachi pulled the curtain back on the series’ first major villain: Genichi Sojo, an arms-dealing sorcerer who wielded one of the stolen enchanted katana protagonist Chihiro Rokuhira is hellbent on reclaiming. Chapter 6 has added even more intrigue into the mix by revealing a game-changing secret regarding Chihior’s young companion, Char. Kagurabachi‘s narrative keeps getting more intriguing as new chapters roll out, so here’s the release schedule for Kagurabachi Chapter 7 so you can read it as soon as it drops!

Kagurabachi Chapter 7 Release Date and Time

Chapter 7 of Kagurabachi is slated to be released on September 29, 2023. The chapter will be uploaded onto several websites, including Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Portal at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET.

The story of Kagurabachi is fast-paced, so here’s a time zone release schedule for the many fans who want to get the drop on the next chapter as soon as it comes out.

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT
Kagurabachi Chapter 7 Release Date Countdown
Check Here when The Chapter Drops!

Related: Kagurabachi Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Kagurabachi Chapter 5 Recap

Kagurabachi-Chapter-6-min
Image: Takeru Hokazono / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Kagurabachi Chapter 6 picks up right where the previous left off, with Chihiro and Char being confronted in the streets by a sorcerer who can create duplicates of himself from dirt. Revealing that Sojo has placed a massive bounty on Char and Chihiro’s sword, the sorcerer swarms the swordsman with his clones. Chihiro manages to fend them off until another sorcerer joins the fray and uses his brain-wave-altering sorcery to force Chihiro to relive the brutal murder of his father.

Chihiro wakes from the illusion almost immediately but finds that he’s been disarmed and that the clone-wielding sorcerer has Char. Confident in their victory, the illusionist sorcerer explains that Char is a member of the Kyonagi clan and possesses blood that can heal most injuries, implying that Sojo will keep her imprisoned to hoard her power for himself.

Outraged by this revelation, Chihiro attacks the illusionist sorcerer with a hidden short sword, allowing him to reclaim his primary blade and brutally decapitate both his opponents. Acknowledging that Char’s captivity has made it difficult for her to trust others, Chihiro reaffirms his vow to protect her by giving her the hamburger he had purchased for himself earlier.

- This article was updated on October 22nd, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

Drew Kopp has been a writer at Attack of the Fanboy for three months and has covered Baldur's Gate 3, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Ahsoka. He has a Bachelor's in Creative Writing and loves writing about indie games and celebrity gossip. When he isn't writing, he can be found reading fantasy books or rocking out as Bard in Dungeons & Dragons.

More Stories by Drew Kopp

More on Attack of the Fanboy :