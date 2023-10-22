Kagurabachi Chapter 7 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Takeru Hokazono / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Chapter 5 of Kagurabachi pulled the curtain back on the series’ first major villain: Genichi Sojo, an arms-dealing sorcerer who wielded one of the stolen enchanted katana protagonist Chihiro Rokuhira is hellbent on reclaiming. Chapter 6 has added even more intrigue into the mix by revealing a game-changing secret regarding Chihior’s young companion, Char. Kagurabachi‘s narrative keeps getting more intriguing as new chapters roll out, so here’s the release schedule for Kagurabachi Chapter 7 so you can read it as soon as it drops!

Kagurabachi Chapter 7 Release Date and Time

Chapter 7 of Kagurabachi is slated to be released on September 29, 2023. The chapter will be uploaded onto several websites, including Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Portal at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET.

The story of Kagurabachi is fast-paced, so here’s a time zone release schedule for the many fans who want to get the drop on the next chapter as soon as it comes out.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

Kagurabachi Chapter 7 Release Date Countdown Check Here when The Chapter Drops!

Kagurabachi Chapter 5 Recap

Image: Takeru Hokazono / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Kagurabachi Chapter 6 picks up right where the previous left off, with Chihiro and Char being confronted in the streets by a sorcerer who can create duplicates of himself from dirt. Revealing that Sojo has placed a massive bounty on Char and Chihiro’s sword, the sorcerer swarms the swordsman with his clones. Chihiro manages to fend them off until another sorcerer joins the fray and uses his brain-wave-altering sorcery to force Chihiro to relive the brutal murder of his father.

Chihiro wakes from the illusion almost immediately but finds that he’s been disarmed and that the clone-wielding sorcerer has Char. Confident in their victory, the illusionist sorcerer explains that Char is a member of the Kyonagi clan and possesses blood that can heal most injuries, implying that Sojo will keep her imprisoned to hoard her power for himself.

Outraged by this revelation, Chihiro attacks the illusionist sorcerer with a hidden short sword, allowing him to reclaim his primary blade and brutally decapitate both his opponents. Acknowledging that Char’s captivity has made it difficult for her to trust others, Chihiro reaffirms his vow to protect her by giving her the hamburger he had purchased for himself earlier.

- This article was updated on October 22nd, 2023