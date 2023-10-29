Kagurabachi Chapter 8 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Takeru Hokazono / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Kagurabachi is quickly becoming one of the most popular manga in Shonen Jump’s catalog. Chihiro Rokuhira’s quest for vengeance against the Hishaku, a cabal of sorcerers who killed his father, has gotten more engaging with every chapter released, and fans can’t wait to see what happens next.

The seventh chapter of Kagurabachi keeps the series’ breakneck forward momentum flowing by bringing Chihiro one step closer to confronting the sorcerer who holds the first of the enchanted katana forged by his father. For the many Kagurabachi fans who want to follow Chihiro’s journey beat-for-beat, here’s the release date and time for Kagurabachi Chapter 8.

Kagurabachi Chapter 8 Release Date and Time

The eighth chapter of Kagurabachi will be released on November 5th, 2023. Kagurabachi’s growing popularity has earned it a prominent spot on several manga publication websites, including Shonen Jump, Vix Media, and Manga Portal, and the new chapter should arrive at 11:00 AM EST.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

SPOILERS: Kagurabachi Chapter 7 Recap and What To Expect in Chapter 8

Kagurabachi Chapter 8 opens with another sorcerer stepping out of the shadows to claim the bounty he arms dealing sorcerer Genichi Sojo placed on Char, Chihiro’s young ward. Before he can attack, however, he is swiftly dispatched by a new character named Azami. Azami is soon revealed to be a member of the Kamunabi, a sect of sorcerers who serve the government of Japan.

Upon returning to Hinao’s office, Azami reveals that Gojo has gotten his hands on Shinuchi, another of the Rokuhira family’s enchanted katana, and plans to put it up for all during the criminal underworld’s upcoming underground auction. At the same time, Gojo attends a meeting with two of his superiors, one of whom is the fedora-clad sorcerer who was part of the group that attacked Chihiro’s father, confirming that Gojo works for the Hishaku.

With the auction set to start in one month, Chihiro has plenty of time to plan his next move and recover at least one of the enchanted swords the Hishaku destroyed his life to claim. Unfortunately, the Hishaku ordered Gojo to put Shinuchi up for auction, so the Chihiro is likely walking into a carefully laid trap his enemies have set up for him.

