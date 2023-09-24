My Hero Academia Chapter 402 Spoilers, Release Timeline and Recap

Image: Kohei Horikoshi

My Hero Academia chapter 401 ended on a thrilling cliffhanger with the possibility of All Might’s death. While many fans are hoping for his survival, there is a chance that may not happen. The past 40 chapters have also left us wondering about Deku and Shigaraki’s staring contest. Will the upcoming chapters finally provide answers? Fortunately, spoilers for Chapter 402 will be available before its official release. Here’s everything you need to know about My Hero Academia chapter 402.

My Hero Academia Chapter 402 Spoilers

There are currently no My Hero Academia chapter 402 spoilers or raw scans. However, based on past leaks, we anticipate they will be accessible by September 28th. Kindly revisit this guide on the mentioned date, as we will provide an update with any new information available.

My Hero Academia Chapter 401 Recap

My Hero Academia Chapter 401 starts with All For One unable to move while Stain and All Might charge at him. Stain found blood after overhearing All Might’s conversation with Tenya Iida and Shoto Todoroki. Stain discovered that the blood was not All Might’s.

Stain believes that anyone can be a hero, even if they have to crawl to fight. All Might understand what Stain is saying, and they both prepare to attack All For One. They yell, “I am here!” as they rush at him. All For One uses his abilities to expel his blood and throws Stain away.

All For One reveals that he used Antigen Modification to keep his identity a secret. Stain bleeds badly, and All For One chases after him, hoping to steal his Bloodcurdle Quirk. All Might arrives and is saved by the last pieces of Hercules.

All Might see a vision of Nana Shimura encouraging him to keep fighting. He then sees a vision of Sir Nighteye telling him he can’t fight anymore. All Might responds that he’s not dead yet and continues to move towards All For One.

My Hero Academia chapter 401 ends with All For One watching U.A. fall as the police claim he is approaching Shigaraki and is close enough to teleport.

My Hero Academia Chapter 402 Release Timeline

My Hero Academia

Chapter 402 Click Here When the Chapter Drops

The My Hero Academia chapter 402 release timeline is scheduled for 1:00 AM JST on Monday, October 2, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Sunday, October 1

9:00 AM MST Sunday, October 1

10:00 AM CST Sunday, October 1

12:00 PM EST Sunday, October 1

1:00 PM AST Sunday, October 1

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, October 1

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, October 1

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, October 1

9:30 PM IST Sunday, October 1

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, October 1

12:00 AM PHT Sunday, October 2

1:00 AM JST Monday, October 2

Where Can I Read My Hero Academia Chapter 402?

You can read My Hero Academia chapter 402 on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before the latest three chapters. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including My Hero Academia.

