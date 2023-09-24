Kagurabachi Chapter 3 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Takeru Hokazono

In Chapter 2 of Kagurabachi, we get an insight into Chihiro’s tragic past and his reasons for being the primary protagonist. Although it may seem like another manga character with “daddy issues,” there is much more to it than that, and we will explain why below. The chapter ends with Chihiro and Shiba arriving in Tokyo with a lead about the sighting of an enchanted blade. The search for Hishaku is reignited, which may prompt you to look for spoilers for Chapter 3, so you don’t have to wait to see what happens next. Here is everything you need to know about Kagurabachi Chapter 3.

Kagurabachi Chapter 3 Spoilers

No Kagurabachi chapter 3 spoilers or raw scans have been released yet. However, based on the extended-release timeline and previous leaks, we expect them to be available by September 29, so check back at this date as we will update this guide.

Kagurabachi Chapter 2 Recap

In Kagurabachi Chapter 2, we learn that Chihiro’s life was turned upside down three years ago when sorcerers attacked his home and stole his father Kunishige’s enchanted blades. Chihiro’s survival and his father’s loss reveal the tragedy that shapes his life. This event becomes the driving force behind Chihiro’s determination to find the Hishaku.

The chapter explores Kunishige’s philosophy of crafting enchanted blades that serve a meaningful purpose. He believed in considering the world’s needs and perspectives when creating them, emphasizing the importance of his legacy and principles. Kunishige’s philosophy has a significant impact on Chihiro’s actions and motivations.

The katana that Chihiro wields holds deep sentimental value as his father crafted it and represents his legacy. Meanwhile, Shiba reveals a potential lead in Tokyo that could help locate the Hishaku and the enchanted blades forged by Kunishige.

Kagurabachi Chapter 3 Release Timeline

Kagurabachi

Chapter 3 Click Here When the Chapter Drops

The Kagurabachi Chapter 3 release timeline is scheduled for 1:00 AM JST on Monday, October 2, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Sunday, October 1

9:00 AM MST Sunday, October 1

10:00 AM CST Sunday, October 1

12:00 PM EST Sunday, October 1

1:00 PM AST Sunday, October 1

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, October 1

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, October 1

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, October 1

9:30 PM IST Sunday, October 1

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, October 1

12:00 AM PHT Sunday, October 2

1:00 AM JST Monday, October 2

Where Can I Read Kagurabachi Chapter 3?

You can read Kagurabachi Chapter 3 on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before the latest three chapters. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Kagurabachi.

