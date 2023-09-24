One Piece Chapter 1094 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Eiichiro Oda

One Piece chapter 1093 left us on a cliffhanger as Atlas successfully countermanded Kizaru’s order to the Pacifistas while Saturn ominously appeared in the final panel. Although the current release is on a break, fans can eagerly anticipate the upcoming leaks for chapter 1094 to find out what happens next. In the meantime, here’s a comprehensive guide to prepare you for what’s to come in One Piece chapter 1094.

One Piece Chapter 1094 Spoilers

No One Piece chapter 1094 leaks or raw scans have been released yet. However, based on the extended-release timeline and previous leaks, we expect them to be available by October 5, so check back at this date as we will update this guide.

One Piece Chapter 1093 Recap

In One Piece Chapter 1093, “Luffy vs. Kizaru,” we see the continuation of the fight between these two. During the confrontation, Luffy throws Kizaru towards the ocean, but Kizaru manages to recover and returns to Egghead before hitting the seawater. Kizaru then tries to attack Vegapunk with a laser, but Luffy intercepts the attack. After saving Bonney from her fall off the Labophase, Sentomaru collapsed. Dr. Vegapunk and Atlas head to the Fabiriophase in their Vegatank-08, accompanied by Sanji and Franky. Atlas successfully issued new orders to the Pacifista Mk. III.

One Piece Chapter 1094 Release Timeline

The One Piece chapter 1094 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Monday, October 9, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Sunday, October 8

9:00 AM MST Sunday, October 8

10:00 AM CST Sunday, October 8

12:00 PM EST Sunday, October 8

1:00 PM AST Sunday, October 8

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, October 8

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, October 8

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, October 8

9:30 PM IST Sunday, October 8

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, October 8

12:00 AM PHT Sunday, October 9

1:00 AM JST Monday, October 9

Where Can You Read One Piece Chapter 1094?

You can read One Piece Chapter 1094 for free on Viz Media’s website. In addition, the three most recent chapters are also available on the Viz Media website for free if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 1094 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Shueisha Manga, including One Piece.

