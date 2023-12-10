Next Kagurabachi Chapter Countdown – Chapter 14

Image: Takeru Hokazono / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Kagurabachi Chapter 13 maintains the series’ breakneck momentum with two epic back-to-back fights. While Genichi Sojo battles the Kamunubi’s elite squad, Chihiro Rokuhiro embarks on a solo mission to find and rescue Char from Sojo’s clutches.

The mysteries of the enchanted katana keep piling up, and it looks like both Chihiro and Gojo are getting better at wielding them. For those who want to know what happens next, here’s a breakdown of the release date and time of Kagurabachi Chapter 14.

Kagurabachi Chapter 14 Release Date and Time

Kagurabachi Chapter 14 is scheduled to be released on December 17th, 2023, at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET. Kagurabachi has become one of the most popular Manga in Shonen Jump’s catalog, and new chapters are uploaded on several manga publication websites and apps. These include Viz Media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Portal!

Kagurabachi Chapter 13

Release Date Countdown

Kagurabachi is racing towards a significant confrontation between Chihiro and Sojo, so you’ll want to ensure you’re ready to catch every new chapter as it drops. Fortunately, we’ve constructed a Kagurabachi time zone release guide to help you do that!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

SPOILERS: Kagurabachi Chapter 13 Recap and What to Expect in Chapter 14

The Komububi elite launched an all-out assault on Sojo, attacking the sorcerer from all sides. Intercut throughout the battle are flashbacks in which Chihiro explains that Sojo’s sword, Cloud Gouger, has three techniques: the ice-based Yui, the water-based Kou, and the lightning-based Mei. Chihiro elaborates that Cloud Gouger’s different abilities can be combined into devastating attacks, a strategy that Gojo is starting to get the hang of.

As this happens, Chihiro interrogates one of Gojo’s henchmen, demanding to know where Char is. The goon reveals that Char is being held in a secret facility, “The Lab,” which is heavily guarded by sorcerers. Despite his injuries, Chihiro is confident he can rescue Char, explaining that the limits of the enchanted katana change are only defined by those of their wielders.

The implication that the enchanted katana’s power has no limits is a significant game-changer that will probably come into play soon. While the Kamunubi currently has the edge over Sojo, it would be disappointing if an underdeveloped group of side characters kills the series’ current villain. Based on the final panel, Gojo is probably about to undergo an anime power-up that will turn this ambush into a slaughter.

