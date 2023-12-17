Next Kagurabachi Chapter Countdown – Chapter 15

Image: Takeru Hokazono / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Chihiro’s mission to save Char begins in Kagurabachi Chapter 15. More determined than ever to end Genichi Sojo’s horrific operation, a broken but unbending Chichiro marches straight into the belly of the beast, revealing a new, terrifying dimension to his enchanted swordsmanship in the process.

With a fascinating new aspect of the enchanted katana’s unearthly powers now out in the open, the world of Kagurabachi is set to become even more exciting. Here’s the countdown and release date for Kagurabachi Chapter 15.

Kagurabachi Chapter 15 Release Date and Time

Kagurabachi Chapter 15 is scheduled to be released on December 24th, 2023, at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET. Kagurabachi is rapidly becoming one of the most popular Manga in Shonen Jump’s catalog, and new chapters are uploaded on several manga publication websites and apps. Of the ones I’ve personally used, Viz Media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Portal are the best!

Kagurabachi‘s story rarely stops to take a breath, so you’ll want to be there to catch every chapter as it’s released. Fortunately, we’ve constructed a Kagurabachi time zone release guide to help you do that!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

SPOILERS: Kagurabachi Chapter 14 Recap

Image: Takeru Hokazono / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Having discovered the location of Sojo’s hidden laboratory, Chihiro infiltrates the facility to save Char before she undergoes another of the wicked sorcerer’s twisted experiments. Unfortunately, Chihiro’s wrecked body is still less-than-healed, and the swordsman’s cover is soon blown.

Realizing he’s in no condition to fight the sorcerers guarding the facility head-on, Chihiro uses his swords to kill the lights and retreats. Lamenting his lack of power, Chihiro nearly falls into despair, causing him to remember his conversation with his father, Kunishige, who told him to keep a cool head and be flexible in mind and body.

Filled with renewed determination, Chihiro steps out of hiding and faces his foes head-on, revealing the third and final of his enchanted sword’s techniques, Shred. While the details of his new ability aren’t shown before the chapter ends, its activation causes the laboratory’s halls to fill with the phantasmal goldfish that appear whenever Chihiro uses his abilities.

Based on its name alone, Shred is Chihiro’s most potent attack, but it may also be the most dangerous, Based on what he says right before the chapter ends, Chihiro doesn’t believe he’ll be alive much longer, implying that using Shred comes at an even greater cost to his body than his other techniques.

- This article was updated on December 17th, 2023