Oshi no Ko Chapter 123 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 122 Spoilers

The true watershed moment has come between Aqua and Ruby in Oshi no Ko. The series has gone into some of the darkest parts of their tragic pasts throughout the series, but the Movie Arc seems to truly stir up some dust for the main characters. As Ruby sinks to her lowest point yet, Aqua takes it upon himself to pull her from the brink of the abyss with some surprising revelations. Get ready for the Oshi no Ko Chapter 123 release date if you’re ready to see what’s next!

Oshi no Ko Chapter 123 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Oshi no Ko Chapter 123 will release on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. The latest chapters are available to read for free on Manga Plus at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET.

Japanese readers can pick up new installments in the series in issues of Weekly Young Jump, while international readers can buy the tanbouken through Yen Press.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 123

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

If you’re wanting to catch the latest chapter as it drops like the latest record by B-Komachi, you’re in luck! We have this time zone guide you can follow below:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Ruby and Aqua lay the truth on the table about their past selves.

RECAP: Oshi no Ko Chapter 122 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 123

This was possibly the most cathartic chapter of the season in Oshi no Ko, and possibly for the whole series. There have been plenty of teases as to whether the two would discuss their past lives, and how they remain connected in their new bodies as family members now.

This was the chapter where Ruby let slip about her reincarnation, and everything became crystal clear to Aqua, who stepped in and revealed the truth, that he too was reincarnated. To Ruby’s shock, Aqua was her sensei and attending physician Gorou Amamiya, who was elated to see she held onto the Ai gacha keychain she gave him, found on his corpse.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 122 was sad but also a wonderful relief, to see these characters reconciled in a deeper emotional sense. Ruby’s complicated feelings for Gorou were always doomed, but in a way this also makes their new connection more tragic, as they’re now siblings.

Image: Shueisha

Ruby was pulled back from the edge this time, and might finally turn away from her dark path to revenge. Surely this will be the emotional depth she needed to tap into for her role in the 15 Year Lie movie from Chapter 123 onward in Oshi no Ko.

- This article was updated on June 28th, 2023