Oshi no Ko Interlude Chapter 4 of 4 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 3 Spoilers

The Gaiden chapters are almost complete for Oshi no Ko as -interlude- gets ready for its Wednesday release. It’s been an interesting combination of sweet and thoughtful meditations on some pretty great characters. However, in Chapter 3, we saw the bitter rivalry between Kana Arima and Akane Kurokawa play up for a work performance. But were they performing at that point? Either way, get ready for the next story as the release date for Oshi no Ko -interlude- Chapter 4 approaches!

Oshi no Ko Interlude Chapter 4 of 4 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Oshi no Ko Interlude Chapter 4 will release on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on Manga Plus!

With this being the last morsel of Oshi no Ko side content before we finally get more wonderful chapters by Aka Akasaka, prepare with this release time zone guide for -interlude- Chapter 4!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, we see a small side story featuring Kana and Akane.

RECAP: Oshi no Ko Interlude Part 3 Spoilers and What to Expect in Part 4

It’s no surprise that Kana and Akane working together is a recipe for friction. Their tension on and off the set of Tokyo Blade is palpable, and everybody including the production team on their current set knows it. Their current project? A promotional ad for Sara Spectacular Sheet, to wipe the sweat away in the summer heat.

It turns out their work on this ad was with a sponsor whose daughter is a fan of theirs. It’s short, and anything but sweet, as the chapter ends as they finish rolling, their resentment mutual. While the reason is fairly transparent (Aqua can’t keep playing around) it’s a fun interaction between them that we have not seen in a while. Get ready for the final side story this week!

- This article was updated on September 3rd, 2023