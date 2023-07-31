Oshi no Ko Leaks: Rumors Suggest A Bonus Story Might Come Before Chapter 126

Image: Doga Kobo

Oshi no Ko fans might have to wait even longer for a resolution to some of their biggest questions. While developments continue to be teased and left as bait by mangaka Aka Akasaka, we’re forced to wonder for a little longer what Aqua’s next move is. While we don’t know precisely what’s going to happen in the following main chapter, sources are suggesting a potential side story as the upcoming installment. The latest Oshi no Ko leaks are causing rumors about another bonus chapter coming before Chapter 126.

Oshi no Ko Leaks Suggest a Bonus Chapter 125.1 Before 126 Release Date

Sources such as d0nut on Twitter are making waves with leaks suggesting we’ll get a bonus Oshi no Ko chapter 125.1 on August 9 before the Chapter 126 release date.

Given that, we got a special chapter in 90.1, with a short story and brief cameo from Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, we’ll likely see something similar this time.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 125.1 Rumors: What is the New Chapter 126 Release Date?

If these rumors are to be true, along with the hiatus news from recent weeks, we won’t see Oshi no Ko Chapter 126 released until August 23, 2023. While the bonus story will be nice, it’ll likely be a wink to the fans of other properties covered by the Oshi no Ko creative team.

A lot of rumors have been circulating after recent Oshi no Ko leaks over the past month. This is in no small part due to the success of the anime along with the story still being quite far ahead and on its way to a conclusion. There are still so many unanswered questions and cryptic details about the series that haven’t been addressed, and even though some of the developments have problematic undertones, I’m 100% there to see it through.

