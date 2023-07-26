Oshi no Ko Chapter 126 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 125 Spoilers

Images: Mengo Yokoyari / Doga Kobo / Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Miyako gets some much-needed focus in the latest chapter of Oshi no Ko. The Strawberry Productions president is struggling to keep her eye on the ball while managing Ruby’s prospects as an idol and actress. A chance encounter with her estranged husband, Ichigo, reminds herself of her past in the latest chapter, however. With the release of Oshi no Ko Chapter 126, we could see Miyako correct her course, and possibly bring back Ichigo in the process.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 126 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Oshi no Ko Chapter 126 will release on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on Manga Plus!

Oshi no Ko Chapter 126

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

For those following the series who want to know when the next chapter drops, check the following release date time zone guide for Oshi no Ko Chapter 126!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

The latest chapter focuses solely on Miyako’s journey in the entertainment industry and the dreams imparted to her by Ichigo.

RECAP: Oshi no Ko Chapter 125 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 126

Oshi no Ko might still be playing with our expectations regarding the big, (potential) incestuous elephant in the room, but this is a necessary look into a great supporting character. Miyako was dazzled like many others who are introduced to the big city, and for her this home was Tokyo, so she became something of a socialite.

Climbing up the ladder while serving at bars, night clubs, and cabarets, she became a Minato Girl, a term for a girl who hangs in neighborhoods like the Minato district to socialize with the wealthy. As she got older though, she caught the eye of Ichigo Saitou, who brought her into the world. He saw her ambitions as an opportunity and shared his dream with her: to fill the Tokyo Dome with glowsticks, and this would have been done by his top idol, Ai.

While Ai’s murder caused Ichigo to withdraw socially and from his marriage, Miyako revealed that she never gave up on this dream, holding it like a torch for Ichigo. Miyako fell into this industry as part of a shared passion with her husband. In Chapter 126, perhaps we’ll get to see Ichigo brought back from the edge, as well as his story during all this time.

- This article was updated on July 26th, 2023