Record of Ragnarok Chapter 82 Release Date and Chapter 81 Spoilers

Leonidas and Apollo are trading intense blows in their Record of Ragnarok Round 9 bout. It’s one of the angriest matchups possible, between a Spartan warrior incapable of bowing to his enemy, and a radiant god fueled both by contempt and cheers from his spectators. While this series likes to keep the readers on their toes month-by-month as the characters expose their stories and fight to the death, there’s plenty to chew on in this latest release. Get ready for the release date of Record of Ragnarok Chapter 82!

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 82 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 82 will release on September 25. It will be released in Japan in the next issue of Monthly Comic Zenon. This is confirmed with the Monthly Comic Zenon official Twitter account, which posts at 8:00 PM PT / 10:00 PM CT / 11:00 PM ET (Noon JST) when the manga anthology hits the shelves. The series typically releases on the 25th of every month, barring weekends or other occasions.

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 82

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

For physical collectors, the VIZ Signature will release Volume 8 of the manga on October 17, 2023. You can also check up to Chapter 66 on Mangamo! Don’t forget about the anime, either!

RECAP: Record of Ragnarok Chapter 81 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 82

Much like any worthwhile fight in this series, the two fighters trade what could otherwise be mortal blows, but only bring out each other’s strengths in the process. Leonidas’ backstory as a Spartan comes into play here, his defiance in the face of insurmountable odds and legendary hatred for Apollo giving him an advantage. But Apollo’s edge lies here too, with the crowds heaping cheers and jeers on him, empowering him like some sort of extroverted solar panel.

Apollo tries to put Leonidas in his place, but the Spartan, and his Volundr, are empowered by the audacity of a god trying to supplant them. The chapter concludes with them landing a heavy direct hit on the sun god, but is it enough? Doubtful, as we’ll likely next see Apollo’s story in depth in the release of Record of Ragnarok Chapter 82!

- This article was updated on September 6th, 2023