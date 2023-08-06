Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 18 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 17 Spoilers

Image: Shun Saeki / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Hajime Shinichi continues to make “The Shore” his own as he works on his first film in Tenmaku Cinema. He’s made endless strides as a fledgling indie director, but there are still some key obstacles he must still overcome. With scenes at the beach being a crucial part of the film’s depiction of its central character Nagisa, Hajime’s star begins to buckle under the pressure. Get ready here for the release date of Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 18!

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 18 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 18 will release on Sunday, August 20. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Tenmaku Cinema portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

A big dramatic development is on the horizon for Tenmaku Cinema so you won’t want to miss the release of Chapter 18. Keep an eye out for the time it drops using our time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Hajime sees a lot of successful shots focusing on Nagisa, but she freezes up, feeling a personal connection to the scene that might be too intense.

RECAP: Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 17 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 18

Hajime has had way too many encouraging developments during his development on “The Shore” and it looks like the other shoe is about to drop. There is a callback to when her mother is mentioned in previous chapters, indicating deep personal tension that is about to reach a boiling point. Hinaki appears to get sudden performance anxiety.

It appears that even the thought of Kurai’s mother, when thinking about Nagisa’s mother, is enough to trigger her, causing the young veteran actress to stop in her tracks. This is entirely speculation at this point, but it appears the scene is hitting too close to home. Tenmaku is not worried about this, however, and sees it as an opportunity for Hajime to improvise the scene and take true ownership of the script and his film. We’ll know more once this chapter releases!

